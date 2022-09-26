ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marthastewart.com

Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight

If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Gizmodo

Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact

NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
CBS News

Spiral galaxy captured in 'unprecedented detail' by Webb telescope

A dazzling spiral galaxy located 29 million light-years from Earth appears in "unprecedented detail" in a new image released by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The "bones" of the galaxy, typically obscured from view by dust, are on full display. The galaxy, named IC 5332, stretches about 66,000 light-years wide,...
The Hill

Five things to know about NASA’s mission to hit an asteroid

On Monday, NASA plans to strike an asteroid about 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft in an unprecedented planetary defense test. If successful, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first-ever spacecraft to deflect an asteroid with a kinetic strike and adjust its speed and flight path.
Gizmodo

Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole

Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
