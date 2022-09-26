Read full article on original website
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
When to watch Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth since 1963
With Jupiter's upcoming opposition on September 26, the planet will be about 367 million miles from Earth. Opposition means Earth is directly between Jupiter and the sun.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
NASA's DART spacecraft will crash into an asteroid tonight in historic planetary defense test
On Monday (Sept. 26) at 7:14 p.m. EDT (2314 GMT), if all goes well, DART will crash into Dimorphos in an attempt to alter the moonlet's trajectory.
marthastewart.com
Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight
If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Gizmodo
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
NASA just redirected an asteroid by smashing a spacecraft into it
The test will help scientists learn how to stop catastrophic asteroid impacts.
CBS News
Spiral galaxy captured in 'unprecedented detail' by Webb telescope
A dazzling spiral galaxy located 29 million light-years from Earth appears in "unprecedented detail" in a new image released by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The "bones" of the galaxy, typically obscured from view by dust, are on full display. The galaxy, named IC 5332, stretches about 66,000 light-years wide,...
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
NASA's DART asteroid crash is a rare opportunity for space-rock scientists
NASA's DART mission, which will slam into an asteroid on Sept. 26, is not just a planetary defense exercise; it's also an opportunity to learn how binary asteroids form.
NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on Sept. 27 due to Tropical Storm Ian
The growing strength of Tropical Storm Ian has forced NASA to call off its Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on Sept. 27 and prepare to leave the launch pad.
China discovers rare lunar crystal and nuclear power source on near side of the moon
Chinese researchers have discovered a brand new type of crystal in a sample of moon rocks, as well as a source of helium-3 — a potential fuel for nuclear fusion reactors.
No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless | Sabine Hossenfelder
In private, many physicists admit they do not believe the particles they are paid to search for exist, says physicist Sabine Hossenfelder
Five things to know about NASA’s mission to hit an asteroid
On Monday, NASA plans to strike an asteroid about 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft in an unprecedented planetary defense test. If successful, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first-ever spacecraft to deflect an asteroid with a kinetic strike and adjust its speed and flight path.
Gizmodo
Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole
Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
In photos: The aftermath of NASA's satellite crash with asteroid
The Italian space agency on Tuesday released the first images of the immediate aftermath of NASA slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid in a first-of-its-kind experiment on Monday. Why it matters: The undertaking — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) — marked the first time humans have changed the...
Telescopes and satellites captured clouds and spider-like plumes of debris after NASA smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA's DART spacecraft didn't survive the mission, but both ground-and space-based observations documented the encounter in detail.
Nasa’s Dart probe to smash into asteroid in first Earth defence test
Aim is to see whether space rocks can be deflected should one threaten humans with same fate as dinosaurs
Phys.org
Researchers identify 10 km-thick layer containing softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate
Researchers have identified a 10 km-thick layer containing some softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate, a discovery that's shining new light on the movement of the Earth's massive tectonic plates. "We know that relative movement between the Earth's plates is the cause of earthquakes, volcanoes, and...
