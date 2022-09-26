ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando International Airport to Close Due to Hurricane Ian

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as it approaches landfall in Florida in the coming days. Most recently, the counties where Disney World is located, Osceola and Orange counties, have been place under a Hurricane watch. And now, Orlando’s major has shared the precautions it will be taking ahead of Hurricane Ian.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
themainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Closes Due to Hurricane Ian

Michele Atwood is the Owner/Editor of The Main Street Mouse and it’s subsidiaries and author of the books “Moving to Main Street U.S.A.” “How Many Sleeps Till Disney?” and “How Many Sleeps Till Disneyland?” Michele also contributes Disney news to the Joe Kelley Morning Show on 107.3 WDBO in Orlando. She and her family made the move from Michigan to the Orlando area to pursue their Disney dreams. Michele is a life long Disney fan, and has two sons who have followed suit, each going on their first Disney trip before their first birthday’s. Part of the goal Michele has for The Main Street Mouse is not only to keep members informed, but to create somewhat of a Disney Family by relating to others through personal experiences and opinions. Also, Michele is making it a priority to share stories of inspiration and hope to other Disney Fans in an effort to share the Magic and hopefully make a difference in the lives of others.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Hurricane Ian – Theme Park and Attraction Closings and Updates

With Hurricane Ian getting ever closer to Central Florida, keep an eye on this page to see how it affects the area’s theme parks and attractions. The Tampa International Airport will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, and does not yet have an exact re-opening date. “The Tampa International Airport is not a designated storm shelter and does not have the resources to shelter people or vehicles during a storm. For a list of open shelters in Hillsborough County, visit: https://hcflgov.net/staysafe“
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#Grand Hotel#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#Universe Hotels
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian

The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
APOPKA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning Wednesday after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 strength at Punta Gorda on the west coast Ian is forecast to track northeast to Central Florida, passing south of Orlando Thursday morning. The region is expected to experience damaging winds, flooding rains and possible tornadoes through Thursday. A state of emergency is in ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian prompts closure of pools and golf courses in The Villages

All indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including swimming pools in The Villages, will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice. All scheduled events are canceled. The District Government is advising residents not to enter any facility or park...
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian response: FEMA using Orange County Convention Center for emergency operations

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is using the Orange County Convention Center as its home base for deploying emergency aid during Hurricane Ian. FEMA’s working with American Medical Response, which is coordinating 300 different ambulances from all over the country. About 100 had already been deployed to Tampa to help with evacuations.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy