ROME NY. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint while he was at home on September 27th. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of West Liberty Street to investigate a robbery. On the scene, they found a man at his home. He stated that he was in his driveway next to his vehicle when an unknown African American man suddenly approached him from behind and allegedly “placed a gun to the back of his head.”

ROME, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO