“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
Shorthanded Orange drops first game of the season to UVA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer dropped its first match of the season in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. The Orange played most of the match with ten players after junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was shown a second yellow card at the 22nd minute mark. Abdi...
SU football cracks the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Orange have cracked the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. Syracuse checks in at #25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. SU is still not ranked in the AP Top 25, but did receive 22 votes this week. At 4-0, Syracuse is...
NYSPHSAA Section III names former Auburn School District Athletic Director Tamela Ray as Interim Executive Director
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In late August, Section Three Athletics Executive Director John Rathbun announced that he would be retiring from the position at the end of the year. To ease the process of Rathbun’s transition out of the role, the Section announced today that it had selected former Auburn School District Athletic Director Tamela Ray as Interim Executive Director to work alongside Rathbun until his last day on December 31st.
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Liberty Bell Park & surrounding areas to be rejuvenated
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, September 26th, the restoration of a key part of Utica’s downtown was added to the growing list of improvements happening in and around the city. “It’s going to be vested for people walking, biking, using the great downtown area,” said Mayor Robert...
Home preparations for winter to save on heating bills
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Winter is right around the corner, and there are certain things you can do to save money on your heating bill. When preparing your home for winter it’s important to make sure that your windows and doors are properly sealed so heat does not escape.
‘Utica Welcome Center’ prepared for visitors as beautiful fall foliage emerges
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Fall finally arrives. In a week or two people around Central New York may enjoy the luxury of feeding their eyes with splendid foliage scenery. The Oneida County welcome center has everything planned out beforehand. Starting from the summer, the Oneida County Welcome Center has...
Durham School Services discusses staffing for 2022-23
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Last year, Durham School Services experienced a severe labor shortage coming out of the pandemic, but this year General Manager Brian McCann tells me they are not having the same level of staffing issues. “It’s night day different from last year,” said McCann.
‘Ride for Missing Children’ returns Sept. 28
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After two years, ‘Ride for Missing Children’ is back on Wednesday, September 28th. The ride will start at 7:50 am from Sauquoit Elementary School and will travel 80+ miles through Herkimer & Oneida Counties with the goal of raising awareness for missing & exploited children throughout the country.
Two dog parks coming soon to Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Dogs in and around the City of Utica should get ready to have a ball, as Mayor Palmieri announced Friday that not one, but two new dog parks are coming to Utica. These two parks will be located at T.R. Proctor Park along Welshbush Road,...
Veteran mental health awareness
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In response to the recent officer-involved shooting in which a local veteran lost his life, members of the community may be wondering about the services and assistance available to veterans. The mobile crisis assessment team works in partnership with the Neighborhood Center in Utica and one of its team members recently spoke with Eyewitness News about how this partnership can help our former service members.
On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for three to four teenagers who robbed an 84-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around...
UPD answers questions regarding body cam footage
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s been a little over a week since the officer-involved shooting that took place on September 12 at 1601 Nielson Street, which resulted in the death of 61-year-old David Litts. Yesterday the Utica Police Department released a video that included both the 911 call audio and police body camera footage from several officers who were on the scene that night.
Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
Interview with Comedian Jay Pharoah ahead of MVCC show
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) holds a Cultural Series every year that aims to bring a variety of lectures, concerts, comedy, and more to both students, and the surrounding communities of Utica and Rome. And coming up this Thursday at 7 PM, actor and...
WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are...
Rome PD investigating Sept 27th vehicle theft
ROME NY. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint while he was at home on September 27th. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of West Liberty Street to investigate a robbery. On the scene, they found a man at his home. He stated that he was in his driveway next to his vehicle when an unknown African American man suddenly approached him from behind and allegedly “placed a gun to the back of his head.”
Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication. According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter...
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
