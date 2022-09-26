Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
NBC Sports
Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
Here's What LeBron James Said About Russell Westbrook
LeBron James was asked about Russell Westbrook at Los Angeles Lakers media day.
LeBron James Is Very Close To Passing Magic Johnson On This List
LeBron James is just 97 assists away from passing Magic Johnson on the all-time total assists list (sixth place). Ironically, both players played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former NBA player Reggie Williams added to basketball staff
The following is a release from ECU Media Relations. East Carolina men's basketball head coach Michael Schwartz has announced the addition of NBA veteran Reggie Williams to the Pirate coaching staff as Director of Player Personnel. Williams arrives in Greenville after a decorated 11-year professional basketball career which included tenures...
Yardbarker
LaVar Ball is a true visionary as LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo team-up slowly coming to life
People have called LaVar Ball a lot of things over the years. Obnoxious. Blowhard. Distraction. These descriptions have come from LaVar’s penchant for saying wild things when it comes to his kids and his Big Baller Brand. One of LaVar’s favorite predictions is that one day all three of his sons — Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball — will play on the same NBA team, just like they did for Chino Hills back in high school. Most NBA watchers have laughed this off as a pipe dream. However, with the Charlotte Hornets signing LiAngelo this offseason and Lonzo dealing with a serious injury for the Chicago Bulls, a LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo has never seemed more attainable.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Jordan Spieth plans on playing in the PNC Championship in December with dad, Shawn
Jordan Spieth is winding down for the year. He had a great week at Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 including a Sunday singles win over Cam Davis. Now, with no big events left on the schedule, time will tell how often we see Spieth on the course before 2023. However, he did reveal part of his plan to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Tuesday.
Pair of former Seminoles signed to NBA rosters
A pair of former Florida State men's basketball players have landed on NBA rosters in the past few days. On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they signed forward John Butler. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they signed guard Dwayne Bacon. Per team policy for both clubs, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
Steve Nash Addresses Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired
There likely isn’t a team in the NBA ready to get the 2022-23 season started more than the Brooklyn Nets. Mired in drama throughout the offseason, they are ready to get back to work on the court. Brooklyn is looking to bounce back from their first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who swept them.
