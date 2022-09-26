ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player

Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
Stephen Curry
247Sports

Former NBA player Reggie Williams added to basketball staff

The following is a release from ECU Media Relations. East Carolina men's basketball head coach Michael Schwartz has announced the addition of NBA veteran Reggie Williams to the Pirate coaching staff as Director of Player Personnel. Williams arrives in Greenville after a decorated 11-year professional basketball career which included tenures...
GREENVILLE, NC
Yardbarker

LaVar Ball is a true visionary as LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo team-up slowly coming to life

People have called LaVar Ball a lot of things over the years. Obnoxious. Blowhard. Distraction. These descriptions have come from LaVar’s penchant for saying wild things when it comes to his kids and his Big Baller Brand. One of LaVar’s favorite predictions is that one day all three of his sons — Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball — will play on the same NBA team, just like they did for Chino Hills back in high school. Most NBA watchers have laughed this off as a pipe dream. However, with the Charlotte Hornets signing LiAngelo this offseason and Lonzo dealing with a serious injury for the Chicago Bulls, a LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo has never seemed more attainable.
Tri-City Herald

Jordan Spieth plans on playing in the PNC Championship in December with dad, Shawn

Jordan Spieth is winding down for the year. He had a great week at Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 including a Sunday singles win over Cam Davis. Now, with no big events left on the schedule, time will tell how often we see Spieth on the course before 2023. However, he did reveal part of his plan to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Tuesday.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Pair of former Seminoles signed to NBA rosters

A pair of former Florida State men's basketball players have landed on NBA rosters in the past few days. On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they signed forward John Butler. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they signed guard Dwayne Bacon. Per team policy for both clubs, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Steve Nash Addresses Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

There likely isn’t a team in the NBA ready to get the 2022-23 season started more than the Brooklyn Nets. Mired in drama throughout the offseason, they are ready to get back to work on the court. Brooklyn is looking to bounce back from their first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who swept them.
BROOKLYN, NY

