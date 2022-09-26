Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Road Closures in the Area
Daviess – 650S btw 350E-400E will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8am to 5pm. 800E btw 500S-600S will be closed today for paving from 7:30am to 5pm. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 5, US 231 north of Loogootee will be closed. This closure will occur near West Boggs Lake. The closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement project. The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the week, depending on the weather. The official detour is US 50 to I-69 to State Road 58. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
vincennespbs.org
Road closed near Bloomfield
A road closure is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 27, in Greene County. US 231 is being shut down just north of I-69 about nine miles south of Bloomfield. The closure is so five pipes can be replaced under the road. INDOT says closures will occur during the daytime, and...
Traffic Alert: Bridge repairs to close section of SR 159
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — INDOT has announced a road closure that will affect folks who regularly drive on State Road 159 south of Dugger. According to INDOT, the two-and-a-half-mile segment of SR 159 will be closed to allow crews to complete a polymeric bridge deck overlay. The closure will begin just south of Gambill […]
wbiw.com
Bridge work progressing on three bridges in Lawrence County
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday morning, heard from Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb who reported work continues on Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed in November. According to Webb, the work will consist of bearing...
wbiw.com
Parking prohibited today around Historic Congress Square and on 2nd Street
ORLEANS – Due to scheduled surface treatment, parking will be prohibited today around Historic Congress Square and on 2nd Street.
vincennespbs.org
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding
A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
wevv.com
Part of SR 162 reopens in Dubois County after crash with injuries
Part of State Road 162 in Dubois County, Indiana, was shut down on Wednesday after a crash with injuries. Around 2 p.m. CT, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office said that SR 162 was shut down south of the Bretzville Junction due to the crash. The sheriff's office said the area would be closed to drivers for an unknown amount of time.
14news.com
Boil advisory issued for section of far west Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District say there is a boil advisory for some customers. St Phillips Rd, Copperline Rd E and St Philip Rd S. - On Copperline Rd E, and west to Autumn Leaf Dr and east to Posey County Line Rd. - On...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
14news.com
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27.
wbiw.com
Commissioners approve final payment on wastewater treatment plant in Judah
BEDFORD – Tuesday morning Southern Indiana Development Commission Michelle Carrico asked the Lawrence County commissioners to approve the final payment to Graves Construction toward the completion of a new wastewater treatment plant in Judah. The total cost of the project will be an estimated $850,000. The last installment payment...
wevv.com
Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street
Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 28, 2022
3:39 p.m. 16-year-old arrested on a charge of domestic battery. 12:14 a.m. An information report was taken in the 1900 block of H Street. 12:19 a.m. Medical emergency in the 410 block of 15th Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 2:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Washington Avenue and 25th Street.
wbiw.com
Individual Income Tax rates rise in five Indiana Counties including Monroe County effective Oct. 1
INDIANA – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted along...
wbiw.com
Commissioners receive notice from Ascension canceling their lease agreement
BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. Tuesday morning, Ascension gave the commissioners written notice they are canceling their lease agreement on the physician buildings they are currently renting from the county as of December 16, 2022. The rent lost on those buildings will be approximately $10,000 a month.
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
Lawrence County firefighters raising concerns about losing ambulance service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana community, already concerned about access to maternity and medical care because of a hospital closure, is worried about access to ambulance service, too. Now, volunteer firefighters in Lawrence County are sounding the alarm. In rural Lawrence County, distance is already a challenge...
Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington Transit celebrates 40 years of service with a free day of ridership
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation (BPTC), which has been in operation since 1982, will celebrate 40 years of serving the Bloomington community on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the downtown transit facility located at 301 North Walnut Street. John Connell, BPTC General Manager, will open...
