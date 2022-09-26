ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown: Yes on DAA is an investment in our Scottsdale neighborhoods

Old guys have a tendency to talk about the past. I could talk about being a PTA president or serving on the SUSD Governing Board or serving on the Scottsdale Human Services Commission or even talking about working almost 13 years at churches, but what’s the point. Let’s talk about the future.

The future of Scottsdale Unified School District and the future of healthy neighborhoods lies within our communities.

Public safety, like police and fire, regularly-maintained roads, good water and electricity make neighborhoods desirable and sustainable. But I think one thing stands out: schools. A great school brings in young families. Young families create the future, which correlates with higher property values.

We are very lucky in Scottsdale. It’s a wonderful place to retire, a promising place to start or maintain a career and tremendous place to raise your kids.

But kids and parents need schools to perform at a high level and that requires funding, just like the other elements of healthy neighborhoods.

Our city provides funding for roads and water maintenance. SRP and APS take care of electricity. But for more than a dozen years, the state’s funding formula for schools has not covered the cost of public education. That means every few years, groups like Yes To Children need to ask the residents of Scottsdale for additional financial help, sometimes for things like buses or even a new school.

Our DAA (District Additional Assistance) will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 asking for help to pay for playground equipment, desks and chairs, musical instruments or art supplies, STEAM and science resources and even library resources.

These items are essential to create a productive and creative environment for young people to learn and excel. I would also emphasize that this environment enhances communities where people of all ages live.

I need to ask our retired brethren to remember when they sent their children to school and now their grandchildren. We all benefit from healthy sustainable neighborhoods. Please vote yes for the SUSD DAA on Nov. 8. Thanks for the help in the past and thank you for your help for our future.

