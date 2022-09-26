Syracuse football: RB Sean Tucker and OL Matthew Bergeron in Top 5 of Mel Kiper Jr. draft position rankings

Read full article on original website
Related
LATEST: Where Will Tyler Williams Commit?
The University of Georgia is known for producing quite a bit of NFL talent. In just the last three drafts alone they've sent 31 players to the NFL draft under head coach Kirby Smart. Though of all the positions Georgia is known for producing, talent at, wide receiver isn't exactly one of ...
3 reasons why a Saquon Barkley trade to the Buffalo Bills makes sense
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in the midst of a bounce-back 2022 campaign after two injury-plagued seasons.
What is Georgia getting in 4-star WR Tyler Williams?
4-star WR Tyler Williams announced his college football commitment LIVE on 247Sports to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Class of 2023 wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida is the No. 182 ranked player in Top247.
Zach Frazier's importance to this WVU Football team
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown explains the importance of offensive lineman Zach Frazier to this Mountaineer football team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching search: Bill O’Brien, Todd Monken among ESPN's candidates to replace Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech moved on from coach Geoff Collins and begins its search for a new leader as the Yellow Jackets become the latest Power Five program to make changes. ESPN's Pete Thamel was among several reporters to publish a list of candidates, more than a dozen potential options for Georgia Tech that includes several current assistants on Kirby Smart's staff at the University of Georgia, including play-caller Todd Monken.
scorebooklive.com
Tyler Williams, nation's top uncommitted wide receiver, chooses Georgia Bulldogs
Wide receivers have come off the board quickly during the 2023 recruiting cycle. In fact, entering the week the nation's top-19 pass-catchers had all already announced their decisions. No. 20? That would be Lakeland High School (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver was down to a...
Alex Atkins listed as potential candidate for open Georgia Tech head coach job
The Yellow Jackets fired Geoff Collins on Monday.
Comments / 0