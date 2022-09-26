ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Home Is Fit for a Large Family! See Photos of Her Stunning Houses

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, along with husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The large family – plus former sister wife Christine Brown – sold their four homes on a Las Vegas cul-de-sac before purchasing a large piece of land called Coyote Pass. While Kody’s goal was to build one massive house to fit his entire polygamous family, his wives at the time were less than enthused by the prospect. Despite agreeing to divide their land into even quarters and building each wife a home of their own, during a season 16 episode, Kody later played with the idea of building a fifth home for himself to house out-of-town guests.
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’

Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Teases Sister Wives Season 17, Says There's "Much More to the Story"

Think you know everything there is to know about Kody Brown and his famous spouses?. At least one of those spouses now has a pertinent message to send:. Ahead of this Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri Brown has posted the following photo on Instagram, while including with it a caption that reads:
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody

It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family

Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
