Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?
Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
Christine Brown Livid Over Kody Brown’s Proclamation That He Needs 50/50 Custody of Truely Brown
Kody Brown and Christine Brown's marriage is over, but now they have to work out custody of Truely Brown. Kody might be a bit unreasonable.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Home Is Fit for a Large Family! See Photos of Her Stunning Houses
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, along with husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The large family – plus former sister wife Christine Brown – sold their four homes on a Las Vegas cul-de-sac before purchasing a large piece of land called Coyote Pass. While Kody’s goal was to build one massive house to fit his entire polygamous family, his wives at the time were less than enthused by the prospect. Despite agreeing to divide their land into even quarters and building each wife a home of their own, during a season 16 episode, Kody later played with the idea of building a fifth home for himself to house out-of-town guests.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Breaks Down Kody’s Visitation Schedule; Says He Spent 3 out of 800 Days With Her
Christine Brown revealed just how little time Kody Brown spent with her and the children they share before she decided to end her marriage.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Calls Janelle and Christine ‘Snotty’ Amid Heated COVID-19 Discussion
Boiling point. Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives sat down to discuss the family’s COVID-19 rules amid their children’s return to school, but the conversation quickly turned tense with Kody calling out Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s attitudes. “I’m kind of wanting everyone to make...
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think They Know Why Kody Brown Suggested Christine Brown Move to Saint George, Utah, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Distance
Christine Brown moved to Murray, Utah, despite Kody Brown's protests. 'Sister Wives' fans think they know why he suggested it.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’
Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Teases Sister Wives Season 17, Says There's "Much More to the Story"
Think you know everything there is to know about Kody Brown and his famous spouses?. At least one of those spouses now has a pertinent message to send:. Ahead of this Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri Brown has posted the following photo on Instagram, while including with it a caption that reads:
Kody Brown Infuriates 'Sister Wives' Fans After Bold Christine Remarks
Kody Brown has come under fire from 'Sister Wives' fans yet again as the show's dramatic Season 17 continues.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown BLASTS Christine in Stunning Sister Wives Scene: You've Destroyed Our Family!
The Sister Wives Season 17 premiere was titled “It’s Over,” and we all know why. The episode was filmed right around the time Christine Brown decided to leave her unhealthy, very one-sided spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Fans have known this marriage has been over for nearly...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody
It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family
Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
Comments / 0