Breaking Bread with Chef Alexander Reyes from The Don Cesar HotelWalk In Talk: the restaurant lifeSaint Pete Beach, FL
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Penguins' power play struggles in home preseason loss to Red Wings
Up until Tuesday, the Penguins had largely not worked on their power play in the early stages of training camp. On Tuesday, they got plenty of opportunity to address that special teams unit. They had nine opportunities to be precise. And each of them failed. Despite having an ample 16:57...
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
Sabres' Comrie looking to make his mark in the goaltending competition.
Comrie has bounced around from city to city in his hockey career, so he knows what it’s like to try to integrate into a new city. The goaltender said he’s enjoyed hanging out in Buffalo so far,
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
Rapid Recap: LA Kings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (OT)
In their second preseason game, the LA Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday in Vegas. An Adrian Kempe power play goal in overtime gave the LA Kings their first win of the preseason. It was a much more veteran lineup on Monday for the Kings...
9/27 Preseason Game Roster: Flyers @ Sabres
The Flyers will visit the Sabres for a preseason matchup on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The puck drops at 7PM.
Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch
Matt Murray was sure to temper expectations when talking about his first game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. “It’ll be cool for sure and I want to get the most out of it and prepare for Game 1 of the season,” he said. “That’s the first step towards that.”
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
