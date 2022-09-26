ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Blues' Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition

While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Reese's Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers

After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rapid Recap: LA Kings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (OT)

In their second preseason game, the LA Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday in Vegas. An Adrian Kempe power play goal in overtime gave the LA Kings their first win of the preseason. It was a much more veteran lineup on Monday for the Kings...
NHL
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
BUFFALO, NY

