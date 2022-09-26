Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Teen arrested after slapping a woman in the face
BEDFORD – A 16-year-old male was arrested after a person came to the Bedford Police Department on Tuesday afternoon to report a domestic fight involving a teen in the 700 block of U Street at 3:39 p.m. According to Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore, the woman suffered redness, swelling,...
wbiw.com
Fistfight and pocket knife gets man arrested
MITCHELL – A man was arrested Saturday after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call hang up in the 100 block of North 8th Street at 11:19 p.m. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Jesus Mendez, of Prairieville, LA., standing in...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
wbiw.com
Springville woman caught on camera stealing and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV
OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
wbiw.com
Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
wbiw.com
Teen caught on video throwing rock and breaking window and is arrested
BEDFORD – A teen was arrested Sunday afternoon after Bedford Police officers received a report of property damage at the State Farm Apartment building at 1705 M Street. Officers responded to the call at 4:33 p.m. officer went to Hardees to meet with the caller. The caller reported he had a video of a male juvenile attempting to break out the window of an apartment and he wished to file charges.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 28, 2022
3:39 p.m. 16-year-old arrested on a charge of domestic battery. 12:14 a.m. An information report was taken in the 1900 block of H Street. 12:19 a.m. Medical emergency in the 410 block of 15th Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 2:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Washington Avenue and 25th Street.
wbiw.com
An off-road vehicle crash claims the life of a 13-year-old
JEFFERSON CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a serious off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that claimed the life of a juvenile. Saturday at approximately 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of County Road North 600 West in Jefferson County for a serious accident with injury.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman looking for applicants
BEDFORD – Applications for the Annual Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman competition are open until Monday, October 3rd. Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. It has provided life-changing experiences for more than 775,000 young women across the country and more than $112 million in cash scholarships at the local, state, and national levels. In addition to cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police find syringe and marijuana in a van
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday afternoon when Mitchell Police officers responded to a domestic fight in the 1200 block of Elm Park. The caller reported a man and woman were arguing in a blue minivan and the woman was beating on the dashboard. When police arrived...
wbiw.com
Man was arrested after forcing his way into a woman’s apartment
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Monday when Bedford Police officers responded at 3 p.m. to a report of a screaming one-year-old child that was abandoned in a vehicle parked at 1805 O Street. The caller reported a domestic fight was taking place and people were threatening to...
wbiw.com
Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen debit card and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday after stealing cash and a debit card from a man’s pant pocket and going on a shopping spree. Police arrested 33-year-old Jessica Hackney on seven counts of theft, two counts of identity deception, and six counts of fraud. On that...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officer recognizes him for having suspended license
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was conducting routine patrols in the area of State Road 37 and 16th Street. As the deputy was passing Rever’s Food & Fuel he saw 55-year-old Billy Walker pull his 2001 blue...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man violates protective order and is arrested for meth
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was requested to assist agents with the Department of Child Services on a case in the 8080 block of US 50 West. When the officer arrived they found 43-year-old Joshua McBride working on...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man yells racial slurs at officers and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Saturday after Mitchell Police officers were called to a domestic fight in the 620 block of West Grissom Avenue. When officers arrived they found a male restraining 38-year-old Joshua Carey by holding his arms behind his back. The officer asked Carey what...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County commissioners vote to decrease the speed limits on select county roads
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to decrease the speed limit on select Lawrence County roads. The ordinance was passed after Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb and Sheriff Mike Branham conducted traffic investigations and submitted their recommendations to the commissioners for review. The ordinance establishes...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Charles “Keith” Baker
Charles “Keith” Baker, 72, of Bedford passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born June 26, 1950, in Bedford, Indiana. He was the son of Charles H. Baker and Mary A. (Bair) Baker. He graduated from Shawswick High School (Class of 1968) and Vincennes University. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and archery. He loved spending time with his family and took particular joy in caring for his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
wbiw.com
Bridge work progressing on three bridges in Lawrence County
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday morning, heard from Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb who reported work continues on Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed in November. According to Webb, the work will consist of bearing...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Branham and Emergency Management Director Luchauer report recent success
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham announced Tuesday morning at the commissioner’s meeting that the jail population continues to be below capacity thanks to the work of judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. The population this morning was 109 or at 61 percent capacity. There are currently 90...
