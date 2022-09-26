BEDFORD – Applications for the Annual Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman competition are open until Monday, October 3rd. Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. It has provided life-changing experiences for more than 775,000 young women across the country and more than $112 million in cash scholarships at the local, state, and national levels. In addition to cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO