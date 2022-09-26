Read full article on original website
1 arrested in connection with aggravated robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this month in the 1300 block of southeast 10th. According to APD, Christopher Ty Garcia, 27, was identified as the suspect in an aggravated robbery in the 1300 block of southeast 10th Ave on […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. On September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun at the victim. He then fired the...
Texas deputies involved in local fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by grand jury
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
KFDA
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. According to officials, on September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun...
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
Hereford police investigating morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
Dumb Criminal! Help Identify Man Who Stole From HTeaO
An Amarillo thief has defiled the great place that is HTeaO. HTeaO is a great place in Amarillo to get some really amazing tea. In fact, they are behind the mystery of the giant pile of dirt at 45th and Teckla. Recently, they posted a video on their social media...
1 dead, 2 arrested after recent Amarillo shootings
Update (2:51 p.m.) Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo. According to […]
After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
KFDA
VIDEO: Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo. VIDEO: Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park.
KFDA
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Man arrested after shooting at, pistol-whipping woman during robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man who allegedly shot at and pistol-whipped a woman before robbing her earlier this month. According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Sept. 12, officers were called to the 1300 block of SE 10th Avenue for a robbery. The suspect was...
KFDA
Fentanyl rising in the Panhandle, targeting kids
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fentanyl overdoses, deaths, and usage have all risen in the Panhandle. The reports of fentanyl overdose have tripled from 2021 with the drug being disguised in many forms, including candy shown in a recent seizure in Amarillo. “At least four different kinds of pills that have...
Student With Weapon Arrested at Caprock High School
Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
kgncnewsnow.com
Two arrested after Friday evening homicide
On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:10 PM, APD officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Karlee Messer, 29-year-old...
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Led to Fentanyl Seizure
The Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Amarillo Office collected over 100,000 pills of Fentanyl. These pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, also referred to as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The total weight of the pills was 24.4 pounds and had a street value of...
Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years
The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
KFDA
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
