ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. On September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun at the victim. He then fired the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft Unit#Vin#P3
KFDA

Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford police investigating morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
HEREFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Panhandle, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 arrested after recent Amarillo shootings

Update (2:51 p.m.) Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo. According to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fentanyl rising in the Panhandle, targeting kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fentanyl overdoses, deaths, and usage have all risen in the Panhandle. The reports of fentanyl overdose have tripled from 2021 with the drug being disguised in many forms, including candy shown in a recent seizure in Amarillo. “At least four different kinds of pills that have...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Student With Weapon Arrested at Caprock High School

Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two arrested after Friday evening homicide

On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:10 PM, APD officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Karlee Messer, 29-year-old...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust Led to Fentanyl Seizure

The Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Amarillo Office collected over 100,000 pills of Fentanyl. These pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, also referred to as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The total weight of the pills was 24.4 pounds and had a street value of...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years

The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
POTTER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy