Lake City, SC

wpde.com

Traffic lanes blocked after Horry County crash on Dongola Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run Tuesday evening. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. NEW: Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County. Officials said serious injuries...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Lake City, SC
Government
City
Lake City, SC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Coast RTA suspends service Friday due to severe weather risk

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coast RTA suspended their service for Friday due to high winds that are expected from Hurricane Ian. A tropical storm warning was issued for the Grand Strand Wednesday and impacts are expected for Friday. Area businesses have had to close, cancel or postpone events...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Officials Share Preparation Tips

Myrtle Beach officials are sharing preparation tips for the affects that Hurricane Ian may cause on The Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division advises to sign up for their emergency alerts from their Regroup mass notification system. Alerts range anywhere from public safety, public works alerts in case there is an issue with power services, and weather alerts before and during a storm. Also, they remind residents to know your evacuation zone and nearest evacuation route. Keeping your phone up to date could assist during a storm as well. It’s also recommended to keep an emergency kit with necessities such as canned foods, a can opener, water, wet wipes, copies of important documents, a battery powered radio and flash light.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Traffic
wpde.com

1 displaced following early morning fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Wednesday morning following an early morning fire in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded around 2:58 a.m. to the 2000 block of Moores Mill Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The...
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach to terminate agreement with Horry County in campground sale dispute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council leaders voted Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that terminates an intergovernmental agreement with Horry County. Since 2004, the city has sent 75% of the lease revenues from the Pirateland and Lakewood Camping Resorts, also known as Seascape Properties, to the county, which goes toward the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County has declared a localized state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close their beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition to eLearning on Friday, and other cities in the county have made their own respective announcements and plans in preparation for the storm.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

