Myrtle Beach officials are sharing preparation tips for the affects that Hurricane Ian may cause on The Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division advises to sign up for their emergency alerts from their Regroup mass notification system. Alerts range anywhere from public safety, public works alerts in case there is an issue with power services, and weather alerts before and during a storm. Also, they remind residents to know your evacuation zone and nearest evacuation route. Keeping your phone up to date could assist during a storm as well. It’s also recommended to keep an emergency kit with necessities such as canned foods, a can opener, water, wet wipes, copies of important documents, a battery powered radio and flash light.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO