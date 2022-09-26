Read full article on original website
After 5 years of stalled construction, damaged Lake City street is back open
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — After more than five years of construction, Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection in Lake City has reopened. The road was closed in March 2016 after repairs to the crumbling asphalt were unsuccessful. Repairs were postponed several times because of a lack of funding, weather and supply issues, but […]
wpde.com
Lake City, Georgetown residents can grab sandbags ahead of Friday's expected flooding
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown will offer residents sandbags to protect their homes from flooding as severe weather is expected late this week. Georgetown Public Works says residents can grab up to 10 sandbags per person at a self-service station ahead of Hurricane Ian. Come by...
wpde.com
Horry County businesses, residents prep for flooding from Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Grand Strand is now under a tropical storm warning after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The area will see the worst of the impacts on Friday. While everyone waits for heavy rain and gusty winds, now is the time to begin preparing...
wpde.com
Traffic lanes blocked after Horry County crash on Dongola Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run Tuesday evening. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. NEW: Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County. Officials said serious injuries...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
wpde.com
Coast RTA suspends service Friday due to severe weather risk
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coast RTA suspended their service for Friday due to high winds that are expected from Hurricane Ian. A tropical storm warning was issued for the Grand Strand Wednesday and impacts are expected for Friday. Area businesses have had to close, cancel or postpone events...
wpde.com
Closures, cancellations & postponements due to Pee Dee, Grand Strand severe weather risk
(WPDE) — Several events have been postponed or canceled as strong storms head towards the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. As a reminder, the rain and wind for the end of the week are not directly related to Hurricane Ian. MYRTLE BEACH. The VIctory Celebration hosted by Partnership Grand...
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district facilities...
wpde.com
Nearly 175 traffic citations issued as Georgetown Co. deputies crack down on speeding
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 175 traffic citations were issued in the last 10 days in an effort to stop dangerous conditions on Georgetown County roadways. Sheriff Carter Weaver implemented enhanced traffic enforcement measures in an effort to enforce safety on the roads. NEW: The Gray Man: Grand...
wpde.com
Grand Strand residents not worried about flooding, gusty wind from Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The threat of wind and rain doesn't seem to be stressing many out here on the Grand Strand. Dozens of people from Carolina Forest to Market Common said they are not too concerned as the area plans for weather-aware days Friday and Saturday. Horry...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Officials Share Preparation Tips
Myrtle Beach officials are sharing preparation tips for the affects that Hurricane Ian may cause on The Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division advises to sign up for their emergency alerts from their Regroup mass notification system. Alerts range anywhere from public safety, public works alerts in case there is an issue with power services, and weather alerts before and during a storm. Also, they remind residents to know your evacuation zone and nearest evacuation route. Keeping your phone up to date could assist during a storm as well. It’s also recommended to keep an emergency kit with necessities such as canned foods, a can opener, water, wet wipes, copies of important documents, a battery powered radio and flash light.
Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
wpde.com
Some question delays for Alligator Road project in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are questioning why construction on Alligator Road in Florence is still going on when it was initially said to be finished in the summer of 2021. S.C. Dept. of Transportation's (SCDOT) website shows the Right-Of-Way Acquisition was to begin in 2017 with...
wpde.com
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Municipalities in our area are beginning to adopt emergency orders as the impacts from severe weather later this week are ticking up. Horry County Council declared a state of emergency in order to adopt emergency ordinances for public emergencies affecting life, health safety or the property of the people in the area.
wpde.com
1 displaced following early morning fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Wednesday morning following an early morning fire in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded around 2:58 a.m. to the 2000 block of Moores Mill Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The...
WMBF
Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach to terminate agreement with Horry County in campground sale dispute
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council leaders voted Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that terminates an intergovernmental agreement with Horry County. Since 2004, the city has sent 75% of the lease revenues from the Pirateland and Lakewood Camping Resorts, also known as Seascape Properties, to the county, which goes toward the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
WMBF
Florence County emergency management uses several tools to alert residents to Hurricane Ian
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the path of Hurricane Ian still uncertain, leaders across the Pee Dee are preparing and issuing communication through several different mediums to residents. Facebook posts, Instagram posts, tweets, emails, and phone calls are all being used to remind those who live in Florence County...
The Post and Courier
Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County has declared a localized state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close their beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition to eLearning on Friday, and other cities in the county have made their own respective announcements and plans in preparation for the storm.
WMBF
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
