MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
An MMA fighter seemed to take multiple knockout shots in a row during a 48-second UFC audition gone wrong
In the final Contender Series event of the summer, Mateus Mendonca began things with a bang as he scored a 48-second knockout win over Ashiek Ajim.
Chael Sonnen explains why UFC fighters are wrong to complain about sponsor law
Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on fighters complaining about the way in which sponsors are handled in the UFC. Ever since Reebok came through the door and introduced uniforms for fighters to wear, there’s been a lot of controversy regarding how much money the fighters are getting paid as part of the deal – especially in comparison to what they were able to make when they had fight sponsors of their own.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch
After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Aaron Pico finally ready to become champion; Max Rohskopf details return after being ‘done’ with MMA
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Bellator 286 fighters Aaron Pico and Max Rohskopf join the show. Once touted as possibly the best prospect to enter the sport of mixed martial arts, Pico faced more than a few hurdles living up to his full potential after starting his career with a 4-3 record. Nobody gave up hope on Pico but he still had to rebuild himself, and now he stands on the precipice of title contention with his upcoming fight against Jeremy Kennedy.
mmanews.com
Rousey Names Major Differences Between UFC & WWE Fans
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has named what separates fans of the MMA promotion from those of the WWE. After a championship win and defense in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, 2008 Olympic medal-winning judoka Rousey inherited the UFC’s 135-pound gold. From there, she went about building a reign that grew her stardom to an unprecedented level at the time.
mmanews.com
Aspen Ladd Officially Released From UFC, Twitter Reacts
UFC veteran Aspen Ladd’s days in the UFC are over, at least for now, after the UFC released her following her latest botched weight cut. MMA Fighting was the first to confirm the news of Ladd’s UFC departure following an initial report by Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva in her boxing debut (Video)
Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva in her boxing debut. It was at the Fight Music Show 2 last night, Sunday September 25th, that Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva via unanimous decision in the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The co-main event, an 8 round match, featured Bellator featherweight champion...
Edson Barboza forced out of UFC Vegas 63 fight with Ilia Topuria
Edson Barboza has been forced out of his scheduled UFC Vegas 63 clash with Ilia Topuria, as per a report from MMA Fighting. Within the context of entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts, there are very few warriors out there who have made as big of an impact as Edson Barboza. The Brazilian sensation has faced some of the best the UFC has had to offer over the years and through it all, he’s picked up some truly incredible wins to go alongside some unbelievably fun bouts.
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023
Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva live round-by-round updates for Cyborg’s boxing debut, which takes place Sunday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Cyborg vs. Silva results page to find out what happened on the undercard and the main event, which features former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas facing vale tudo legend Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition.
mmanews.com
Watch: Pimblett Visits The Black Forge, FaceTimes McGregor
During his trip to Dublin, rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett took the time to visit The Black Forge Inn, where he interacted with owner Conor McGregor. In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, former Cage Warriors champion Pimblett heads to Ireland to celebrate the birthday of Ellis Hampson, a mixed martial arts coach at Liverpool’s Next Generation MMA gym.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Dana White reacts to Aspen Ladd’s UFC release: “It had to happen”
Dana White is reacting to Aspen Ladd’s UFC release. Aspen Ladd, 27, (9-3 MMA) a bantamweight division fighter with the UFC, was released from the promotion as of Tuesday, September 27th. It was ‘UFC Roster Watch’ which was the first to alert social media that she had been removed...
MMAmania.com
Mackenzie Dern says UFC Vegas 61 closure falls on Mark Zuckerberg renting out UFC Apex
This weekend’s (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) UFC Vegas 61 event will be a bit different than the usual shows run inside the Apex facility. The promotion revealed earlier in the week via press release that UFC Vegas 61 won’t be allowing any fans or media in attendance. The statement can be read below:
Dana White believes it’s “too soon” for Kevin Holland to retire from MMA: “I think the emotions got the best of him”
Dana White thinks Kevin Holland was too emotional when he announced his retirement from MMA. After Holland suffered a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, he took to Instagram a few days later to say he was retiring. He said he got in, got paid, and got out, but many didn’t think his retirement was true. Although it has yet to be announced that he isn’t retired, Dana White isn’t sure if ‘Trailblazer’ truly is done.
Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
