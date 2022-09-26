ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why UFC fighters are wrong to complain about sponsor law

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on fighters complaining about the way in which sponsors are handled in the UFC. Ever since Reebok came through the door and introduced uniforms for fighters to wear, there’s been a lot of controversy regarding how much money the fighters are getting paid as part of the deal – especially in comparison to what they were able to make when they had fight sponsors of their own.
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch

After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
Scott Coker
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Aaron Pico finally ready to become champion; Max Rohskopf details return after being ‘done’ with MMA

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Bellator 286 fighters Aaron Pico and Max Rohskopf join the show. Once touted as possibly the best prospect to enter the sport of mixed martial arts, Pico faced more than a few hurdles living up to his full potential after starting his career with a 4-3 record. Nobody gave up hope on Pico but he still had to rebuild himself, and now he stands on the precipice of title contention with his upcoming fight against Jeremy Kennedy.
mmanews.com

Rousey Names Major Differences Between UFC & WWE Fans

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has named what separates fans of the MMA promotion from those of the WWE. After a championship win and defense in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, 2008 Olympic medal-winning judoka Rousey inherited the UFC’s 135-pound gold. From there, she went about building a reign that grew her stardom to an unprecedented level at the time.
mmanews.com

Aspen Ladd Officially Released From UFC, Twitter Reacts

UFC veteran Aspen Ladd’s days in the UFC are over, at least for now, after the UFC released her following her latest botched weight cut. MMA Fighting was the first to confirm the news of Ladd’s UFC departure following an initial report by Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.
bjpenndotcom

Edson Barboza forced out of UFC Vegas 63 fight with Ilia Topuria

Edson Barboza has been forced out of his scheduled UFC Vegas 63 clash with Ilia Topuria, as per a report from MMA Fighting. Within the context of entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts, there are very few warriors out there who have made as big of an impact as Edson Barboza. The Brazilian sensation has faced some of the best the UFC has had to offer over the years and through it all, he’s picked up some truly incredible wins to go alongside some unbelievably fun bouts.
MMA Fighting

Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023

Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva: Live round-by-round updates

MMA Fighting has Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva live round-by-round updates for Cyborg’s boxing debut, which takes place Sunday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Cyborg vs. Silva results page to find out what happened on the undercard and the main event, which features former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas facing vale tudo legend Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition.
mmanews.com

Watch: Pimblett Visits The Black Forge, FaceTimes McGregor

During his trip to Dublin, rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett took the time to visit The Black Forge Inn, where he interacted with owner Conor McGregor. In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, former Cage Warriors champion Pimblett heads to Ireland to celebrate the birthday of Ellis Hampson, a mixed martial arts coach at Liverpool’s Next Generation MMA gym.
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
bjpenndotcom

Dana White believes it’s “too soon” for Kevin Holland to retire from MMA: “I think the emotions got the best of him”

Dana White thinks Kevin Holland was too emotional when he announced his retirement from MMA. After Holland suffered a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, he took to Instagram a few days later to say he was retiring. He said he got in, got paid, and got out, but many didn’t think his retirement was true. Although it has yet to be announced that he isn’t retired, Dana White isn’t sure if ‘Trailblazer’ truly is done.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
