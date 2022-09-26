Edson Barboza has been forced out of his scheduled UFC Vegas 63 clash with Ilia Topuria, as per a report from MMA Fighting. Within the context of entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts, there are very few warriors out there who have made as big of an impact as Edson Barboza. The Brazilian sensation has faced some of the best the UFC has had to offer over the years and through it all, he’s picked up some truly incredible wins to go alongside some unbelievably fun bouts.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO