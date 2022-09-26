ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
Every inch matters in the NFL. A difference between a couple yards makes a world of difference, perhaps turning an offensive drive destined to end on a field goal to a touchdown, doubling the scoring output. And with the Dallas Cowboys locked in a tight contest against division rivals New York Giants, the Cowboys cannot afford to slip up and make the simplest of mistakes, and that’s what happened to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter of the back-and-forth affair, and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning is letting them hear it on ManningCast.
New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
NFL to replace Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game

The NFL is doing away with the Pro Bowl. Instead, the league will implement a weeklong skills competition and subsequent flag football game slated to take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. The league is dubbing these new contests "The Pro Bowl Games." Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will help...
NFL Week 3: Cowboys face rival Giants on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
Reds vs. Pirates prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB at PNC Park on Wednesday, beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates will send...
Boomer Esiason: Chicago is 'a franchise where quarterbacks go to die'

Former NFL head coach Mike Martz isn’t the only one who seems to have an issue with the Chicago Bears’ track record, or lack thereof, in drafting and developing franchise quarterbacks. Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, a four-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP and first-team All-Pro with the Cincinnati...
