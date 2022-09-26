Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News
The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
Dallas Cowboys Cooper Rush: Better QB Than Carson Wentz of Washington Commanders?
Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush is 3-0 as Dak Prescott's replacement, including 2-0 this season.
Peyton Manning destroys CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys OC for embarrassing drop vs. Giants
Every inch matters in the NFL. A difference between a couple yards makes a world of difference, perhaps turning an offensive drive destined to end on a field goal to a touchdown, doubling the scoring output. And with the Dallas Cowboys locked in a tight contest against division rivals New York Giants, the Cowboys cannot afford to slip up and make the simplest of mistakes, and that’s what happened to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter of the back-and-forth affair, and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning is letting them hear it on ManningCast.
Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana
New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
BetMGM bonus code delivers latest huge offer for NFL Week 4
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, football fans betting on any NFL Week 4 matchup this week can get a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus...
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
DraftKings promo code delivers top Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for NFL Week 4
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, football fans gambling on any NFL Week 4 game action can obtain a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by...
NFL to replace Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game
The NFL is doing away with the Pro Bowl. Instead, the league will implement a weeklong skills competition and subsequent flag football game slated to take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. The league is dubbing these new contests "The Pro Bowl Games." Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will help...
NFL Week 3: Cowboys face rival Giants on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
Commanders Get Back on Track at Division Rival Dallas Cowboys? What Odds Say
The Washington Commanders lost Sunday's divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they hope to bounce back in the NFC East against the Dallas Cowboys.
Reds vs. Pirates prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB at PNC Park on Wednesday, beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates will send...
Boomer Esiason: Chicago is 'a franchise where quarterbacks go to die'
Former NFL head coach Mike Martz isn’t the only one who seems to have an issue with the Chicago Bears’ track record, or lack thereof, in drafting and developing franchise quarterbacks. Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, a four-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP and first-team All-Pro with the Cincinnati...
