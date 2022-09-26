ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Weather IQ: The 'dirty' side of a hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricanes can devastate coastal areas with epic winds, dangerous storm surges and even spawn multiple tornadoes. But one side of the storm is far worse than any other. It's called the "dirty" part of the storm. What is the 'dirty' side of the storm?. Hurricanes rotate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Hurricane Ian May Leave North Carolina With Heavy Rain

The worst hurricane is a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 157 miles and hour. Ian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane and is forecasted to hit as Category 4 hurricane. A Category 1 hurricane has consistent winds between 74-95 mph, and more. North Carolina residents got concerned when they heard that hurricane Ian could hit Georgia pretty hard. Reports say that hurricane Ian could bring North Carolina with heavy rain this weekend. Hurricanes love hot weather and in low-lying areas of eastern North Carolina, could experience flash flooding. Luckily the American Red Cross is saying they’re ready to respond if Hurricane Ian makes an impact on eastern North Carolina. Hurricane Charlie was a strong one and hit Florida pretty hard. Please grab candles because the lights are the first to go. Make sure to have your to-go-bag and your car gassed up to head away for 2 to three days. Since hurricanes can run a 500 mile span please be careful.
kiss951.com

WFAE

Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
WBTV

Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
WBTV

Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - By road or air, all eyes are to our south and Hurricane Ian churning toward Florida. That means travelers in the area need to be on alert this week before heading to the airport. Charlotte Douglas International Airport was already busy Monday, but the headache could...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

