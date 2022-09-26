Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Emergency officials prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
Weather IQ: The 'dirty' side of a hurricane
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricanes can devastate coastal areas with epic winds, dangerous storm surges and even spawn multiple tornadoes. But one side of the storm is far worse than any other. It's called the "dirty" part of the storm. What is the 'dirty' side of the storm?. Hurricanes rotate...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiss951.com
Hurricane Ian May Leave North Carolina With Heavy Rain
The worst hurricane is a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 157 miles and hour. Ian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane and is forecasted to hit as Category 4 hurricane. A Category 1 hurricane has consistent winds between 74-95 mph, and more. North Carolina residents got concerned when they heard that hurricane Ian could hit Georgia pretty hard. Reports say that hurricane Ian could bring North Carolina with heavy rain this weekend. Hurricanes love hot weather and in low-lying areas of eastern North Carolina, could experience flash flooding. Luckily the American Red Cross is saying they’re ready to respond if Hurricane Ian makes an impact on eastern North Carolina. Hurricane Charlie was a strong one and hit Florida pretty hard. Please grab candles because the lights are the first to go. Make sure to have your to-go-bag and your car gassed up to head away for 2 to three days. Since hurricanes can run a 500 mile span please be careful.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Ranks As One Of Most Halloween Obsessed States
October is almost here which means Halloween! Do you love to decorate for the spooky season? If you do I’m not surprised! Turns out North Carolina is into the Halloween decor this year. Data from Festive Lights has seen an increase in searches for “Halloween lights” increase 134% in the last month. But North Carolina has seen a whopping 244% increase. This means there are a lot of us in North Carolina planning to decorate our houses for Halloween. In fact, it’s on my to-do list for this Sunday.
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local arborist urges homeowners to check trees ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — As the Carolinas prepare for the potential remnants from Hurricane Ian, there are things experts say people could be doing around the yard in advance. “If we get 4 to 6 inches of rain with this hurricane and then we have wind, it can be a problem with these trees,” arborist Nathan Morrison said.
Hurricane Ian could hit NC later this week. Here’s how to prepare for the storm.
Here are early predictions on how much rain the state could see.
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
WBTV
Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - By road or air, all eyes are to our south and Hurricane Ian churning toward Florida. That means travelers in the area need to be on alert this week before heading to the airport. Charlotte Douglas International Airport was already busy Monday, but the headache could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian Likely to Bring Heavy Rain to Virginia
Hurricane Ian Likely to Bring Heavy Rain to Virginia
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
Comments / 7