The worst hurricane is a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 157 miles and hour. Ian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane and is forecasted to hit as Category 4 hurricane. A Category 1 hurricane has consistent winds between 74-95 mph, and more. North Carolina residents got concerned when they heard that hurricane Ian could hit Georgia pretty hard. Reports say that hurricane Ian could bring North Carolina with heavy rain this weekend. Hurricanes love hot weather and in low-lying areas of eastern North Carolina, could experience flash flooding. Luckily the American Red Cross is saying they’re ready to respond if Hurricane Ian makes an impact on eastern North Carolina. Hurricane Charlie was a strong one and hit Florida pretty hard. Please grab candles because the lights are the first to go. Make sure to have your to-go-bag and your car gassed up to head away for 2 to three days. Since hurricanes can run a 500 mile span please be careful.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO