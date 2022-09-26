ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

FOX40

Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
TAHOMA, CA
mynews4.com

Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money

MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness has increased their reward for information in the Anna Scott homicide investigation. The new reward now stands at $5,000. Scott was found in a burned-out vehicle on I-580, Reno in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers found Scott dead inside the vehicle....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges

BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested two Reno residents on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Don White and Lameda Allen were arrested on Sept. 17 when they were stopped for traffic offenses while traveling east on I-80 near Boomtown.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee. 
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
2news.com

NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80 in Reno

Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno. On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

2 arrested with guns, drugs in Gold Run traffic stop

Two individuals were arrested Sept. 2 following a traffic stop at the Gold Run rest area. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 2:09 a.m. on two vehicles. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of one vehicle revealed a loaded semi-automatic ruger LCP .380 handgun within a box in the center console.
GOLD RUN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

1 killed in I-80 crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake

WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Man found guilty of child molestation faces 26 years-to-life

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man was found guilty last week of child molestation and faces 26 years-to-life in prison. Robert Allen Oakes, 58, was convicted by an El Dorado County jury on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Department 3 of the South Lake Tahoe courthouse. Oakes was convicted...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Anna Scott's Death

Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in hopes someone can help solve Anna Scott's death. The 23-year-old mother's body was found inside a burnt car on I-580 south on the Galena Creek Bridge on February 3, 2022. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
ABC10

Deadly crash on Highway 28 near Carnelian Bay

TRUCKEE, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday morning on Highway 28, according to California Highway Patrol — Truckee. The highway is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated. There is a detour from Agate Road to Dodowah Road to Sahara Drive to Onyx Street to Highway 28, according to Cal Trans maps.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
Record-Courier

The Sept. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. - Former President Trump may well be returning to Minden-Tahoe Airport the weekend of Oct. 8. Plans are tentative right now, I’m told, but details and confirmation should be forthcoming in the near future. There’s a report of a rollover crash on Muller Lane just east of...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
RENO, NV

