Read full article on original website
Related
Andrew Phillps Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Truckee (Truckee, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Truckee on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of SR-28 at Sahara. The officials stated that a 2021 Subaru Forester and [..]
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
mynews4.com
Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money
MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Murderer sentenced in South Lake Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. Sept. 27, and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado Hills journalist Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case detonated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Construction worker killed in traffic collision; driver arrested for suspected DUI
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened late Monday night on State Route 28. They say Andrew Phillips drove his 2021 Subaru Forester into an active construction zone under one way traffic control. Phillips failed to see a traffic control worker in...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness has increased their reward for information in the Anna Scott homicide investigation. The new reward now stands at $5,000. Scott was found in a burned-out vehicle on I-580, Reno in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers found Scott dead inside the vehicle....
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges
BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested two Reno residents on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Don White and Lameda Allen were arrested on Sept. 17 when they were stopped for traffic offenses while traveling east on I-80 near Boomtown.
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
2news.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80 in Reno
Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno. On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
goldcountrymedia.com
2 arrested with guns, drugs in Gold Run traffic stop
Two individuals were arrested Sept. 2 following a traffic stop at the Gold Run rest area. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 2:09 a.m. on two vehicles. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of one vehicle revealed a loaded semi-automatic ruger LCP .380 handgun within a box in the center console.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake
WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Man found guilty of child molestation faces 26 years-to-life
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man was found guilty last week of child molestation and faces 26 years-to-life in prison. Robert Allen Oakes, 58, was convicted by an El Dorado County jury on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Department 3 of the South Lake Tahoe courthouse. Oakes was convicted...
2news.com
Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Anna Scott's Death
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in hopes someone can help solve Anna Scott's death. The 23-year-old mother's body was found inside a burnt car on I-580 south on the Galena Creek Bridge on February 3, 2022. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
2news.com
One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
Deadly crash on Highway 28 near Carnelian Bay
TRUCKEE, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday morning on Highway 28, according to California Highway Patrol — Truckee. The highway is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated. There is a detour from Agate Road to Dodowah Road to Sahara Drive to Onyx Street to Highway 28, according to Cal Trans maps.
Record-Courier
The Sept. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. - Former President Trump may well be returning to Minden-Tahoe Airport the weekend of Oct. 8. Plans are tentative right now, I’m told, but details and confirmation should be forthcoming in the near future. There’s a report of a rollover crash on Muller Lane just east of...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
Comments / 0