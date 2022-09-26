Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
First all women barber shop in San Antonio also represents Hispanic culture
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barber shop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all female only barber shop, also representing the Hispanic community. Jennifer Balderrama is the founder and owner. "We want you to feel like you're...
lakefrontollu.com
Marching to the beat of the drum
OLLU announces the drumline team as its latest addition to the sports program. SAN ANTONIO- This semester, the Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) sports department is introducing its newest program, the OLLU Drumline. The first member of the drumline, Ginobili Cobarrubias, ‘25, was signed to play in May...
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
KENS 5 Poll: Gov. Abbott could flip Latino males in major win for Republicans
SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott could achieve a significant feat in November by winning re-election and securing the Hispanic male vote. Republicans have pushed hard to sway Latino voters, particularly in southern Texas. The party is making a long-term play to ingratiate itself with a fast-growing demographic. Republicans...
lakefrontollu.com
Get to work
Best Hire Career Fairs to host job fair in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO- Best Hire Career Fairs is holding a career fair in September for those looking to make a new step in their careers. Best Hire Career Fairs is an employment agency based out of Paradise, Nevada. The agency...
lakefrontollu.com
A book as old as time
SAN ANTONIO- At Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), an original copy of an ancient codex book that dates to the year 1450 and originates from France, is currently being held at the Sueltenfuss library. Rare books are defined as books that were printed or produced before the year...
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
lakefrontollu.com
The dog of OLLU
SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake Unviversity’s (OLLU) maintenance worker, Mike Aguilar, has been recognized for befriending a small dog known as the ‘school mascot,’ and later adopting her. When Aguilar spotted the dog wandering around campus, he decided to adopt it as it seemed no...
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: 'There's a lack of value for life... no fear of consequences'
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. "There's a lack of value...
kgns.tv
Webb County Medical Examiner deals with continuous migrant deaths
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The number of illegal border crossings continues to increase across south Texas and Webb County is no exception. Since not all border counties have a medical examiner’s office, the Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern handles the extra load, receiving bodies from nine different counties.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair
The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
Bexar County judge stopped at San Antonio airport with loaded gun in carry-on
Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez's handgun had a round in the chamber.
seguintoday.com
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
kgns.tv
Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School officials and nonprofit organizations are doing their part to combat the drug crisis in Laredo. Health experts say a new type of drug called rainbow fentanyl is being spread across the U.S. These pills look very similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, and they are...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Spending time at the pool is just one way to cool off during the hot summer months. People in Laredo have used this way to beat the heat. Some have even rented their own pools for parties; however, the City of Laredo says they have started flagging properties that have rented their pools.
CBS Austin
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
