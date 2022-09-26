ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Marching to the beat of the drum

OLLU announces the drumline team as its latest addition to the sports program. SAN ANTONIO- This semester, the Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) sports department is introducing its newest program, the OLLU Drumline. The first member of the drumline, Ginobili Cobarrubias, ‘25, was signed to play in May...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Get to work

Best Hire Career Fairs to host job fair in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO- Best Hire Career Fairs is holding a career fair in September for those looking to make a new step in their careers. Best Hire Career Fairs is an employment agency based out of Paradise, Nevada. The agency...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
A book as old as time

SAN ANTONIO- At Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), an original copy of an ancient codex book that dates to the year 1450 and originates from France, is currently being held at the Sueltenfuss library. Rare books are defined as books that were printed or produced before the year...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The dog of OLLU

SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake Unviversity’s (OLLU) maintenance worker, Mike Aguilar, has been recognized for befriending a small dog known as the ‘school mascot,’ and later adopting her. When Aguilar spotted the dog wandering around campus, he decided to adopt it as it seemed no...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Webb County Medical Examiner deals with continuous migrant deaths

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The number of illegal border crossings continues to increase across south Texas and Webb County is no exception. Since not all border counties have a medical examiner’s office, the Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern handles the extra load, receiving bodies from nine different counties.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair

The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church

(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
SEGUIN, TX
Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School officials and nonprofit organizations are doing their part to combat the drug crisis in Laredo. Health experts say a new type of drug called rainbow fentanyl is being spread across the U.S. These pills look very similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, and they are...
LAREDO, TX
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Spending time at the pool is just one way to cool off during the hot summer months. People in Laredo have used this way to beat the heat. Some have even rented their own pools for parties; however, the City of Laredo says they have started flagging properties that have rented their pools.
LAREDO, TX

