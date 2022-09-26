ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

WTA Tallinn Open Results

TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Zhang Shuai (8), China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8). Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (5), Latvia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Women's Singles. Round of 16. Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, def. Katie...
BBC

Korea Open: Dan Evans beaten by Yoshihito Nishioka for sixth time

British number two Dan Evans continued his losing streak against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka with a straight-set defeat in the Korea Open. Evans, ranked 25 in the world, has lost all six of his meetings with Nishioka, who is 31 places lower. Nishioka, who capitalised on a dropped serve in the...
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Yardbarker

Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament

Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
Porterville Recorder

Sakkari through to Parma Open quarterfinals, Stephens loses

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Arantxa Rus 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Parma Ladies Open. Sakkari, who accepted a late wild card to the red clay court tournament, was playing her first event since losing to Wang Xiyu in the second round of the U.S. Open.
NBC Sports

Giro d’Italia to start on former railway line in Abruzzo

L’AQUILA, Italy — The 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with an individual time trial on a coastal cycle path that has been recreated from a former railway line in the region of Abruzzo. At a ceremony in the Abruzzo capital of L’Aquila, race organizers...
