Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU
Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
Chillicothe filmmaker sells out movie premiere
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in the world premiere of, How I Got Here.
Therapy Dog Thursdays stand out as student favorite
Every third Thursday of the month, passersby will most likely see a mob of Ohio University students ‘oohing’ and ‘awing’ at Alden Library’s Therapy Dog Thursdays. Started by Rinda Scoggan, the assistant director for training at Counseling and Psychological Services, the event has become a student favorite since starting back up last year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted it.
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
Here are the best vegan options on Court Street
Athens, Ohio, is home to various delicious eateries. As new students adjust to life on campus, one may wonder, "Where and what can a vegan eat on Court Street?" Well, vegans and non-vegans looking to try something new, look no further. Here are the best vegan meal options on everyone's favorite street:
Armed dad responds to hoax school shooter call: 'By the grace of god and a miracle, he survived'
NEWARK, Ohio -- A call into 911 Friday spoke of an active shooter inside a classroom at Licking Valley High School in Ohio and prompted a massive response, WSYX reported. "It was a massive response. All of our available units responded. Some people responded from home," said Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.
Ohio University students prepare to graduate
Months before the tassels are moved, the air is sprinkled with graduation cap confetti and college green is showered in champagne comes the first step toward the walk at graduation: the application. Monday was the last day to apply for fall graduation at Ohio University without a late fee, and it marks one of the first things on the daunting graduation to-do list. The application process is simple, but it can be intimidating.
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
Here’s a list of weekly bar events happening on Court Street
If you don’t already know, Court Street is the place to be when it comes to finding a good deal on drinks. With a vast array of bars that line its brick streets, there’s always an event going on every night during the week, one that can save you from financial distress or that can end in a potential earth-shattering hangover the next day.
Football Column: Ohio's defense is one of the worst in FBS
There is a lot to unpack from Ohio’s 59-52 win over Fordham Saturday, but first I want to take a look at some of the raw numbers, because they are absurd. The two teams combined for 111 points, 1332 total yards and 60 first downs. They averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game, which is just a ridiculous pace. It wasn’t all exciting, though, as each team also had 11 penalties for over 100 yards.
Licking County schools attempt to return to normal following swatting
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking Valley Local School District students are back in the classroom Monday after the community was in a state of panic after a fake active shooter call last Friday. Licking Valley School Superintendent Scott Beery said for the next several days, the entire district is focusing on providing support as many […]
Zanesville Police mourn the death of its K-9 dog Conor
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department says it is “with heavy hearts” to report the death of its K-9 dog Conor. Conor died on September 22.
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Athens – Man Threatens Group with Loaded Gun at Skyline Speedway Racing Event
Athens County – A man was arrested after he threatened a group of people at an event in Athens County. On 9-23-22, Athens County 911 received multiple calls reporting that there was a drunk male brandishing a handgun and threatening people at a Skyline Speedway racing event at 7274 Quiggly Rd, Guysville, OH 45735.
How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II
The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
2 arrests made in Parkersburg murder
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Two arrests have been made for the murder of a Parkersburg man. The Parkersburg Police Department says that a grand jury indicted 21-year-old George Justin Smith, of Columbus, Ohio, and 23-year-old Donavon Tyler McCune, of Parkersburg, for the May 17 murder of Terrance Mill Jr. They were both also indicted for robbery, presentation […]
Shoe impression expert testifies about her 'Aha moment' in the Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Jurors' eyes were glued to the latest witness to testify in George Wagner IV's murder trial as she opened large pizza boxes. Inside the boxes were pieces of flooring cut from one of the Pike County crime scenes, a trailer on Union Hill Road where Chris Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden were murdered. Six other members of their family were found at three other crime scenes in April 2016.
DAY 12: Jury sent home early after secretive crosstalk in Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twelfth day of trial in George W. Wagner IV in Pike County ended early as jurors were sent home at lunch. The reason for the early dismissal was not publicly disclosed and court officials refused to answer any questions. It all started when the court’s...
