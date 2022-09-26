ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU

Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe filmmaker sells out movie premiere

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in the world premiere of, How I Got Here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
thepostathens.com

Therapy Dog Thursdays stand out as student favorite

Every third Thursday of the month, passersby will most likely see a mob of Ohio University students ‘oohing’ and ‘awing’ at Alden Library’s Therapy Dog Thursdays. Started by Rinda Scoggan, the assistant director for training at Counseling and Psychological Services, the event has become a student favorite since starting back up last year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted it.
ATHENS, OH
Athens, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Athens, OH
thepostathens.com

Here are the best vegan options on Court Street

Athens, Ohio, is home to various delicious eateries. As new students adjust to life on campus, one may wonder, "Where and what can a vegan eat on Court Street?" Well, vegans and non-vegans looking to try something new, look no further. Here are the best vegan meal options on everyone's favorite street:
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Ohio University students prepare to graduate

Months before the tassels are moved, the air is sprinkled with graduation cap confetti and college green is showered in champagne comes the first step toward the walk at graduation: the application. Monday was the last day to apply for fall graduation at Ohio University without a late fee, and it marks one of the first things on the daunting graduation to-do list. The application process is simple, but it can be intimidating.
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
Person
Emily Jones
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Alex Moffat
thepostathens.com

Here’s a list of weekly bar events happening on Court Street

If you don’t already know, Court Street is the place to be when it comes to finding a good deal on drinks. With a vast array of bars that line its brick streets, there’s always an event going on every night during the week, one that can save you from financial distress or that can end in a potential earth-shattering hangover the next day.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Football Column: Ohio's defense is one of the worst in FBS

There is a lot to unpack from Ohio’s 59-52 win over Fordham Saturday, but first I want to take a look at some of the raw numbers, because they are absurd. The two teams combined for 111 points, 1332 total yards and 60 first downs. They averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game, which is just a ridiculous pace. It wasn’t all exciting, though, as each team also had 11 penalties for over 100 yards.
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II

The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WOWK 13 News

2 arrests made in Parkersburg murder

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Two arrests have been made for the murder of a Parkersburg man. The Parkersburg Police Department says that a grand jury indicted 21-year-old George Justin Smith, of Columbus, Ohio, and 23-year-old Donavon Tyler McCune, of Parkersburg, for the May 17 murder of Terrance Mill Jr. They were both also indicted for robbery, presentation […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WLWT 5

Shoe impression expert testifies about her 'Aha moment' in the Pike County massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio — Jurors' eyes were glued to the latest witness to testify in George Wagner IV's murder trial as she opened large pizza boxes. Inside the boxes were pieces of flooring cut from one of the Pike County crime scenes, a trailer on Union Hill Road where Chris Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden were murdered. Six other members of their family were found at three other crime scenes in April 2016.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

