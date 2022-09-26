Read full article on original website
A US Air Force special operations aircraft has been stuck in a remote Norwegian nature preserve for almost a month following an 'emergency landing,' officials say
A Norwegian military official told Insider there is a plan to retrieve the aircraft by using a boat. There's hopes the operation will start next week.
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine
Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof
A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight
There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
Eight tourists killed on active volcano after horror plunge at 14,000ft as icy 70mph gales delay chopper rescue
EIGHT tourists have died attempting to climb an active volcano when part of a group plunged 14,000ft to their deaths. Several of the party remain stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east as 70mph gales hamper rescue efforts following the horror fall on Saturday. The group of...
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore
Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
