ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 9

Related
nationalinterest.org

GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine

Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Aircraft#Electric Boat#Birds#Soviet
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
ACCIDENTS
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy