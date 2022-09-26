ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Bond-Famous Hotel in Bahamas Has a Secret 007 Menu — But We Know the Way In

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, is a slice of pristine paradise. Located at One Ocean Drive, Paradise Island, Bahamas, the destination has long beckoned the rich, famous, and most alluring guests — including one exceptional secret agent, 007 himself. And now, the hotel is celebrating Bond, James Bond, with a 007 Secret Menu just in time for the original film's 60th anniversary.
The Cove Rotana Resort announces Executive Chef appointment

The Cove Rotana is excited to announce Edwin Gomes appointment as Executive Chef. He will oversee 6 bars and 2 restaurants including the Italian-Mediterranean signature restaurant: “Basilico”. A SEASONED PROFESSIONAL. Originally from Kolkata India, Edwin’s passion for the culinary arts comes as no surprise as he hails from...
