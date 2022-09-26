Read full article on original website
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, is a slice of pristine paradise. Located at One Ocean Drive, Paradise Island, Bahamas, the destination has long beckoned the rich, famous, and most alluring guests — including one exceptional secret agent, 007 himself. And now, the hotel is celebrating Bond, James Bond, with a 007 Secret Menu just in time for the original film's 60th anniversary.
Two-and-a-half years since it was forced to cease operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legendary Gramercy Park Hotel at 2 Lexington Avenue by 22nd Street is opening its doors once more—albeit not welcoming hotel guests this time around. The luxurious destination is, in fact, hosting an everything-must-go liquidation sale.
The Cove Rotana is excited to announce Edwin Gomes appointment as Executive Chef. He will oversee 6 bars and 2 restaurants including the Italian-Mediterranean signature restaurant: “Basilico”. A SEASONED PROFESSIONAL. Originally from Kolkata India, Edwin’s passion for the culinary arts comes as no surprise as he hails from...
When Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on an eight-night, inaugural voyage on board the Norwegian Prima, the cruise line's first in a new class of six ships, it took me all of five minutes to respond with a resounding "yes." Brimming with firsts, the Prima Class takes cruising to a...
