Folk music festival to take over Colorado Springs resort this weekend
Come this weekend, non-profit UpaDowna's annual 'Folk n' Flannel' fall festival will be taking over the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Complete with 'campfire vibes' and sweet tunes, it's sure to deliver a great time for all ages in attendance. According to the organization's description of the...
Pueblo family and their horses round up wayward cow near Pueblo Airport
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) got some unexpected help from two young girls and their horses on Tuesday when a cow somehow found its way to the Pueblo Airport! PCSO tweeted about a local family and their two daughters, 14-year-old Dawson and 11-year-old Lilly, who helped wrangle a wayward cow near […]
KRDO
The Pueblo ‘Toy Bowl’ collects donations for southern Colorado families in need
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the 43rd straight year bikers and local law enforcement are teaming up for the annual Pueblo Toy Bowl. The Toy Bowl is held each year at Dutch Clark Stadium. There, two teams will square off on the gridiron for the enjoyment of all those in...
Whataburger opens second Colorado Springs location with traffic management in place
COLORADO SPRINGS — Whataburger’s second location in Colorado Springs is now open to customers. The new location is in northeast Colorado Springs, and is located in the 6100 block of Dublin Blvd., which is between Tutt and Dublin Blvds. Whataburger had traffic management in place for the opening after their first opening day on Interquest […]
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
KKTV
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
Old Stage Road could be gated pending city approval
A meeting to discuss the proposal was postponed till Thursday Oct. 6th at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Schoo
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
Most Reverend Michael Sheridan of Colorado Springs dies at 77-years-old
Bishop Sheridan was reportedly moved to hospice on Monday night at Penrose Hospital, where he passed away just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
Pikes Peak Regional Airshow breaks attendance record
The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is back and broke records with its attendance levels. Thousands of people came onto a Colorado Springs Airport runway to watch planes new and old hit the skies.
Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown
PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo […]
milehighcre.com
Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M
Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
COLD CASE: Who killed James Joseph Gaughan?
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating 62 years later after a man was found dead in his home with an apparent gunshot wound on September 28, 1960. CSPD received a call from relatives of 43-year-old James Joseph Gaughan who claimed they had not heard from Gaughan in some time, […]
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide suspect was in the area. Police followed up and contacted the homicide suspect. They said that roads are now clear and that there is no danger to the public. Original Story: Police searching for homicide suspect on Pueblo’s north […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before taking off from the scene. Officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they determined that the The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Pueblo man seriously injured after his RV burst into flames
PUEBLO, Colo. — A 51-year-old Pueblo man suffered serious burns after the RV he was living in caught fire late Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the RV was located in the Wildhorse Neighborhood, in the northern part of Pueblo County. According to PCSO, deputies...
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
