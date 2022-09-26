ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo family and their horses round up wayward cow near Pueblo Airport

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) got some unexpected help from two young girls and their horses on Tuesday when a cow somehow found its way to the Pueblo Airport! PCSO tweeted about a local family and their two daughters, 14-year-old Dawson and 11-year-old Lilly, who helped wrangle a wayward cow near […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Society
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Sweeney
KRDO News Channel 13

Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Hot Air Balloons
KXRM

Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo […]
PUEBLO, CO
milehighcre.com

Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M

Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed James Joseph Gaughan?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating 62 years later after a man was found dead in his home with an apparent gunshot wound on September 28, 1960. CSPD received a call from relatives of 43-year-old James Joseph Gaughan who claimed they had not heard from Gaughan in some time, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before taking off from the scene. Officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they determined that the The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo man seriously injured after his RV burst into flames

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 51-year-old Pueblo man suffered serious burns after the RV he was living in caught fire late Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the RV was located in the Wildhorse Neighborhood, in the northern part of Pueblo County. According to PCSO, deputies...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy