Man Thrown From Motorcycle In York County ID'd: Coroner

The 33-year-old man who died within an hour after a driver passing by found him lying in the road following a motorcycle crash on Thursday, Sept. 22, has been identified, authorities say.

Dan Doyle Duane Baldwin of Peach Bottom Township had been riding his motorcycle south on Woodbine Road when he lost control near the intersection of Church Road and was thrown from his bike just before 4 p.m., according to an updated release by the York County coroner's office.

After he was found he was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died at 4:57 p.m., the release details.

His death was certified and investigated by Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

He died from accidental "blunt force trauma due to a single vehicle motorcycle crash," Coroner Pam Gay states in the release.

A routine toxicology test was also performed.

His community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

Baldwin was the youngest of three siblings born on Aug. 3, 1989, although his father and namesake Dan Duane Baldwin just over two months later on October 16, 1989, according to the younger Baldwin's obituary.

He attended Kennard-Dale High School, York County School of Technology, and went on to work at Restuccia Excavating of Dallastown, PA, his obituary details.

"He was very skilled mechanically and could often be found fixing up old cars and motorcycles and was in the process of restoring his father’s 1968 Dodge Dart. Dan loved all types of music and was known for his quick wit. He was one-of-a-kind and will be fondly remembered for his big heart, loyal friendship and beautiful smile," as written in his obituary.

Baldwin is survived by his mother Barbara; sisters Kelcea Rae Baldwin (Jacob Stoltzfus, and their children Zane and Dani Stoltzfus), Kerri Ellen Baldwin (Eric Restuccia and their daughter Raelyn Restuccia), maternal grandmother, Virginia W. Buckingham, "loving aunts, uncles and cousins," as well as numerous "loving extended family and friends who will miss him greatly," as stated in his obituary.

His funeral and memorial service details were pending at the time of publishing.