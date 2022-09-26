ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WJCL

Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm. “I’m...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
LORIS, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says. According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor. The fire is under...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
CONWAY, SC

