WJCL
Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
WMBF
Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm. “I’m...
WMBF
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family and friends are pushing Horry County to enact new beach rules after a tragic umbrella accident. Tammy Perreault died after being struck by a flying beach umbrella in August. On Sunday, friends and family gathered in Surfside Beach to honor and remember the woman who loved the beach so dearly.
WMBF
Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
NTSB: Plane that crashed near Conway hit tree, power lines, killing both on board
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A airplane that crashed on Sept. 14 in the Conway area experienced problems with its compass and engine before crashing into power lines and a tree, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Piper PA-28R-201 took off from Myrtle […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach could soon be able to sell land to two campground sites. The city owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort, known as Seascape Properties. Myrtle Beach has leased the property to the campgrounds for...
WMBF
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says. According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor. The fire is under...
Man suspected in Sumter shootings arrested in Myrtle Beach along with missing teenage girl
SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) — A man linked by police to several recent shootings in the Sumter area was arrested over the weekend in Myrtle Beach along with a teenage girl who had been reported missing, police said. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, was being held Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Sumter police […]
Letecia Stauch sues Colorado jail over alleged kosher violations, medical neglect
COLORADO SPRINGS — Letecia Stauch, a former Horry County Schools employee arrested in Myrtle Beach in early 2020 and accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, is suing the Colorado jail where she is being held over alleged violations of her kosher diet and medical neglect. Gannon Stauch disappeared in early 2020 in El Paso, Colorado, […]
2nd person jailed in investigation of dragging death in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was dragged across Florence streets by a car after being hit while standing in the road after getting out of his vehicle after a rollover crash. Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, of Florence was arrested Monday and […]
WMBF
Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
HCPD investigating after injured dog found on Highway 17 Bypass near South Strand Medical Center
Editor’s note: Some viewers may find the the images in this story disturbing HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for help identifying an injured female dog and getting information about its owners. The dog, which police said appeared to have been pierced in the chest with a carabiner, was […]
Florence police: Man with dementia missing since Monday found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man with dementia who had been missing since Monday has been found safe, Florence police said. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
wpde.com
Some question delays for Alligator Road project in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are questioning why construction on Alligator Road in Florence is still going on when it was initially said to be finished in the summer of 2021. S.C. Dept. of Transportation's (SCDOT) website shows the Right-Of-Way Acquisition was to begin in 2017 with...
Remains found amid search for SC man missing since July
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
NC man’s death investigated by sheriff’s office, US ATF
The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office.
