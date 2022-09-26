Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU establishes Center for Interprofessional Collaboration
East Tennessee State University’s commitment to interprofessional education is strengthening and expanding with the recent creation of the ETSU Center for Interprofessional Collaboration. Interprofessional education (IPE) is rooted in students learning and practicing team-based, collaborative care in order to improve health outcomes for patients.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
East Tennessee State University is one of 32 providers of educator preparation from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that ETSU is a recipient of the 2022 Frank...
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill's Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington College Academy plans fall craft festival
LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy’s second annual Fall Craft Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic campus. Festivities will include food and fun for the entire family. The event will go on rain or shine.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU, UVa Wise, E&H reschedule football games
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
Kingsport Times-News
Local volunteer recognized for service
Longtime community volunteer, public servant and Johnson City Press columnist Rebecca Henderson was recently named an honoree to The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll. In 2020, Points of Light created the Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll as part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration to shine a light on ordinary people going to extraordinary lengths to do good work in their communities. The Inspiration Honor Roll celebrates acts of service, kindness and civic engagement by outstanding individuals who create change in communities around the world.
Kingsport Times-News
TSBA gives East High's Jenna Hare award, recognizes school board members and seeks 2023 legislative agenda input
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: She won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night. The senior, who plays basketball and volleyball, has a grade-point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top five academically in...
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA Community Health Project deals with health, nutrition, community building
APPALACHIA — For 14 months, a coalition of health professionals, community groups and a neighborhood in the town of Appalachia has been finding ways to improve many quality-of-life issues. Wendy Welch of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium and Tori Makal, adviser to the UVA Wise Future Professionals...
Kingsport Times-News
Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exam
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy
The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Kingsport Times-News
History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October
October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Kingsport Times-News
Asbury Place Kingsport celebrates Monarch Waystation
KINGSPORT — Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden on the campus for a celebration. The residents’ landscape committee and “Butterfly Buddies” group have achieved their goal of certifying the garden as an official Monarch Waystation. Residents enjoyed...
Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce sells old building
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Kingsport Times-News
Brown runs first official practice as ETSU women’s coach
JOHNSON CITY — With a new head coach and nine new players, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is more or less starting over, and Tuesday was the day it officially all began. Coach Brenda Mock Brown was running the show when the Bucs hit the practice...
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs’ Saylors relishing last game against Chattanooga
JOHNSON CITY — Jacob Saylors says he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but he admits that chip is even bigger this week. East Tennessee State plays host to Chattanooga in a key Southern Conference football game Saturday — the game time has been moved to 3 p.m. — and the Bucs’ star tailback can’t wait for another shot at the Mocs.
