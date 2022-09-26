ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU establishes Center for Interprofessional Collaboration

East Tennessee State University’s commitment to interprofessional education is strengthening and expanding with the recent creation of the ETSU Center for Interprofessional Collaboration. Interprofessional education (IPE) is rooted in students learning and practicing team-based, collaborative care in order to improve health outcomes for patients.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival

Science Hill's Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington College Academy plans fall craft festival

LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy’s second annual Fall Craft Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic campus. Festivities will include food and fun for the entire family. The event will go on rain or shine.
LIMESTONE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Massachusetts State
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU, UVa Wise, E&H reschedule football games

The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local volunteer recognized for service

Longtime community volunteer, public servant and Johnson City Press columnist Rebecca Henderson was recently named an honoree to The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll. In 2020, Points of Light created the Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll as part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration to shine a light on ordinary people going to extraordinary lengths to do good work in their communities. The Inspiration Honor Roll celebrates acts of service, kindness and civic engagement by outstanding individuals who create change in communities around the world.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA Community Health Project deals with health, nutrition, community building

APPALACHIA — For 14 months, a coalition of health professionals, community groups and a neighborhood in the town of Appalachia has been finding ways to improve many quality-of-life issues. Wendy Welch of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium and Tori Makal, adviser to the UVA Wise Future Professionals...
APPALACHIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symposium#Biomade#Biotechnology#Biobuilder
Kingsport Times-News

Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exam

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy

The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October

October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served

For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
Kingsport Times-News

Asbury Place Kingsport celebrates Monarch Waystation

KINGSPORT — Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden on the campus for a celebration. The residents’ landscape committee and “Butterfly Buddies” group have achieved their goal of certifying the garden as an official Monarch Waystation. Residents enjoyed...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chamber of Commerce sells old building

The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brown runs first official practice as ETSU women’s coach

JOHNSON CITY — With a new head coach and nine new players, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is more or less starting over, and Tuesday was the day it officially all began. Coach Brenda Mock Brown was running the show when the Bucs hit the practice...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs’ Saylors relishing last game against Chattanooga

JOHNSON CITY — Jacob Saylors says he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but he admits that chip is even bigger this week. East Tennessee State plays host to Chattanooga in a key Southern Conference football game Saturday — the game time has been moved to 3 p.m. — and the Bucs’ star tailback can’t wait for another shot at the Mocs.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy