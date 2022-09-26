ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLOX

Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
beckersasc.com

Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27. "The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician...
HATTIESBURG, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Remains ‘A’ Rated District

Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades Thursday for the 2021-22 school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic. The Oxford School...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.

The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
NATCHEZ, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
mageenews.com

Put God First

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him. -Proverbs 16:7. What are you doing today with your every...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market hosts peanut boil

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market, in partnership with the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will host the second annual Great Mississippi Peanut Boil. The event will be on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. “To kick off the fall season, we want to invite the public to the second annual […]
JACKSON, MS
L'Observateur

Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAPT

Metro school district grades vary from A to D

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own

A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

