FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WLOX
Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
impact601.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Mississippi
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Mississippi using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
beckersasc.com
Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27. "The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician...
EPA preparing plan to help fix Mississippi town’s water system
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to help Jacksonville Mississippi fix its water system.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Remains ‘A’ Rated District
Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades Thursday for the 2021-22 school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic. The Oxford School...
Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.
The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
WLBT
Deadline looms for Jackson, Hinds Co. to request tens of millions for water system repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County and Jackson leaders have until Friday to request more than $50 million in federal funds from the state’s coffers to address the city’s ailing water system. While supervisors approved diverting $17.5 million of their American Rescue Plan Act monies to water system...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
KTBS
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
Don Beshel on the balcony of his marina near Point á la Hache, as a shrimp boat leaves one morning in April 2022. Beshel’s Marina is near Mardi Gras Pass, a breach in the Mississippi River levee that occurred naturally in 2011. (Credit: Oscar Tickle/LSU Manship School News Service)
mageenews.com
Put God First
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him. -Proverbs 16:7. What are you doing today with your every...
Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
Mississippi Farmers Market hosts peanut boil
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market, in partnership with the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will host the second annual Great Mississippi Peanut Boil. The event will be on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. “To kick off the fall season, we want to invite the public to the second annual […]
Trouble brewing: Could an extinct Mississippi volcano lead to nationwide beer shortage?
JACKSON, Miss. — The largest carbon dioxide reserve in the U.S., located in Mississippi, is being contaminated by an extinct volcano and it could be a buzz kill for breweries. A reservoir of carbon dioxide inside the “Jackson Dome” supplies the chemical compound to much of the country. However,...
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
WAPT
Metro school district grades vary from A to D
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own
A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
wtva.com
Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019. Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State...
