Bay News 9
Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
stpetecatalyst.com
The latest updates on Hurricane Ian
The St. Pete Catalyst is following Hurricane Ian and will provide updates as the storm progresses. Please continue to revisit this page for the latest updates. Hurricane Ian, which currently stands as a Category 4 storm, has made landfall south of Fort Myers. “Florida is ready to respond. We have...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Pasco County Closes All Schools, Offices For Remainder Of The Week For Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is expected to have a significant impact on Pasco County and the Tampa Bay area for several days this week. As a result, all Pasco County Schools and offices will be closed the rest of the week – Tuesday,
Sarasota schools to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
Schools in Sarasota County will close Tuesday, Sept. 27, "out of an abundance of caution," according to a release from school officials.
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave
Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm. Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland. "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
fox4now.com
As Hurricane Ian approaches, schools turn into shelters, cafeteria workers start cooking
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of cafeteria workers in Hillsborough County are in full hero mode, preparing meals for thousands of people who will seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough County Schools in the Tampa region are providing more than 60 shelters for the storm, which means lodging and food.
Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Central Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Eyewitness News is monitoring...
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
floridapolitics.com
Pinellas County announces school, office closures through Friday
Closures will start on Tuesday. Pinellas County will be closing all district schools and offices starting Tuesday, with the closures continuing through Friday in preparation of Hurricane Ian. The closures also include all meetings, sports and extracurricular activities. Makeup days will not be announced until after the storm, officials noted....
thegabber.com
Ian Update #15: Gulfport, Florida Hurricane Update
Gulfportians ordered to evacuate, the City of Gulfport implores you to do so. That means all residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and those in mobile homes (Beachway residents, this means you) should evacuate immediately. “Our public safety teams are not able to make it to you in the...
No curfew in Hillsborough County
There will be no curfew for Hillsborough County, according to a night-time release from county officials.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes
St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
stpetecatalyst.com
Residents find refuge, camaraderie at hurricane shelter
Despite the heavy wind and rain outside the Lealman Exchange Wednesday, the scene inside the massive building’s concrete walls was decidedly serene. The 77,000 square-foot facility built to provide programming and services to unincorporated Lealman’s underserved community recently transformed into a shelter for those riding out Hurricane Ian. Despite the strong Category 4 storm expected to make landfall between Fort Myers and Sarasota County later Wednesday, its outer bands were already dumping rain and bringing wind gusts over 60 mph to St. Petersburg – just a few miles south of Lealman – as of noon.
7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida
7,000 National Guard service members are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies from Hurricane Ian in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.
10NEWS
Thousands of power outages reported in Pinellas County
Duke Energy is reporting 85,245 outages in Pinellas County. Repair and damage assessments are underway, the power company reports.
LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas County to close barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. It made its first landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. As the current track stands, Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as...
