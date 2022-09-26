ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Bay News 9

Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
stpetecatalyst.com

The latest updates on Hurricane Ian

The St. Pete Catalyst is following Hurricane Ian and will provide updates as the storm progresses. Please continue to revisit this page for the latest updates. Hurricane Ian, which currently stands as a Category 4 storm, has made landfall south of Fort Myers. “Florida is ready to respond. We have...
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
CBS Minnesota

Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave

Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm.  Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland.  "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
wgno.com

Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
floridapolitics.com

Pinellas County announces school, office closures through Friday

Closures will start on Tuesday. Pinellas County will be closing all district schools and offices starting Tuesday, with the closures continuing through Friday in preparation of Hurricane Ian. The closures also include all meetings, sports and extracurricular activities. Makeup days will not be announced until after the storm, officials noted....
thegabber.com

Ian Update #15: Gulfport, Florida Hurricane Update

Gulfportians ordered to evacuate, the City of Gulfport implores you to do so. That means all residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and those in mobile homes (Beachway residents, this means you) should evacuate immediately. “Our public safety teams are not able to make it to you in the...
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
stpetecatalyst.com

Residents find refuge, camaraderie at hurricane shelter

Despite the heavy wind and rain outside the Lealman Exchange Wednesday, the scene inside the massive building’s concrete walls was decidedly serene. The 77,000 square-foot facility built to provide programming and services to unincorporated Lealman’s underserved community recently transformed into a shelter for those riding out Hurricane Ian. Despite the strong Category 4 storm expected to make landfall between Fort Myers and Sarasota County later Wednesday, its outer bands were already dumping rain and bringing wind gusts over 60 mph to St. Petersburg – just a few miles south of Lealman – as of noon.
