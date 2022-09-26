Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards has been one of Tennessee's best in finding the end zone this season. The Blue Devils' senior has scored 21 touchdowns in six games. That total ranks him tied for No. 2 in the state with Karns standout Desean Bishop. White County's Malaki Dowell leads both the state and the nation with 27 touchdowns.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO