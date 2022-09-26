Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October
October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
New boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
Santa Train returns for 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train returns to the track on Saturday, Nov. 19 for its 80th year. The holiday tradition sees that children across Appalachia experience the magic brought on by the holiday season with toys and goodies. The 2022 event originally was going to follow drive-thru […]
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils' running back among state leaders
Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards has been one of Tennessee's best in finding the end zone this season. The Blue Devils' senior has scored 21 touchdowns in six games. That total ranks him tied for No. 2 in the state with Karns standout Desean Bishop. White County's Malaki Dowell leads both the state and the nation with 27 touchdowns.
Kingsport Times-News
Asbury Place Kingsport celebrates Monarch Waystation
KINGSPORT — Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden on the campus for a celebration. The residents’ landscape committee and “Butterfly Buddies” group have achieved their goal of certifying the garden as an official Monarch Waystation. Residents enjoyed...
Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Virginia High at West Ridge volleyball
The West Ridge volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves, who honored seniors Parker Fischer and McKensi Smith, breezed to a sweep of Virginia High in Blountville.
Kingsport Times-News
Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That’s based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
wvlt.tv
I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington College Academy plans fall craft festival
LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy’s second annual Fall Craft Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic campus. Festivities will include food and fun for the entire family. The event will go on rain or shine.
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU, UVa Wise, E&H reschedule football games
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Kingsport Times-News
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local colleges rank high in annual report
Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
The night the lights go on in Jonesborough: Crockett stadium set for Friday homecoming game
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for homecoming, the David Crockett High School Pioneer football team will race onto a field Friday of brand new synthetic turf, under just completed banks of LED lights. It’s the first major upgrade to the 51-year-old school’s stadium and will allow Pioneer fans to witness the team’s first […]
