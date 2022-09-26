ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday September 28th

Jesse Giddens, 25 of Gaylesville, arrested on warrants for failure to appear on previous charge of Probation Revocation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Pogue, 30 of Centre, arrested on Alias Writ of Arrest by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Tonya Taylor, 51 of Piedmont, arrested on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th

Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Piedmont, AL
Piedmont, AL
Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Bond Set For Two Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses

The two subjects arrested on a long list of drug charges by the Cedar Bluff Police Department early Friday morning remain lodged in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Hank Rumley, age 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia is charged with trafficking Fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $510,500.
RISING FAWN, GA
wbrc.com

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers seeking information in homicide case

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identity or arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Dontez Garrett. On Sept. 25 around 8:00 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
PIEDMONT, AL
WAFF

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in connection to Villa Rica burglary

VILLA RICA, Ga. - The Villa Rica police are looking for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a theft. Officers say the man pictured may have burglarized a home in the area. Sergeant B. Finley with the Villa Rica Police Department is asking anyone with...
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man in custody after high-speed pursuit through Newnan

A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton county. The chase entered Coweta County, and members from the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County...
NEWNAN, GA
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/19/22 to 09/25/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/19/22 to 09/25/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 918 calls for service. There were 97 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were four felony arrests. There were 32 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 127 traffic stops, and 32 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
nowhabersham.com

Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County

A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

