Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday September 28th
Jesse Giddens, 25 of Gaylesville, arrested on warrants for failure to appear on previous charge of Probation Revocation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Pogue, 30 of Centre, arrested on Alias Writ of Arrest by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Tonya Taylor, 51 of Piedmont, arrested on...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th
Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
WJCL
Authorities in Paulding County charge 17-year-old suspect with murder in deadly shooting
DALLAS — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have arrested a 17-year-old suspect for the murder of another teen. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to Southern Oaks Drive in Dallas Saturday afternoon regarding an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
weisradio.com
Bond Set For Two Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses
The two subjects arrested on a long list of drug charges by the Cedar Bluff Police Department early Friday morning remain lodged in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Hank Rumley, age 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia is charged with trafficking Fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $510,500.
wbrc.com
Central Alabama Crime Stoppers seeking information in homicide case
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identity or arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Dontez Garrett. On Sept. 25 around 8:00 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of...
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, September 27, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, September 27, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust
Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
WAFF
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in connection to Villa Rica burglary
VILLA RICA, Ga. - The Villa Rica police are looking for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a theft. Officers say the man pictured may have burglarized a home in the area. Sergeant B. Finley with the Villa Rica Police Department is asking anyone with...
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
wrganews.com
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man in custody after high-speed pursuit through Newnan
A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton county. The chase entered Coweta County, and members from the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/19/22 to 09/25/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/19/22 to 09/25/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 918 calls for service. There were 97 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were four felony arrests. There were 32 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 127 traffic stops, and 32 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
southerntorch.com
Burglary in Collinsville over the weekend and Chase on Monday, keeps Law Enforcement busy
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. A piece of Hwy 75 was re-routed on Monday while Law Enforcement attempted to stop a man with homicidal and suicidal ideations. On Sunday, September 18th, an Officer with the Collinsville Police...
nowhabersham.com
Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County
A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
Comments / 1