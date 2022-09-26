Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender reassignment surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender reassignment surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange’s civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
wgxa.tv
Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Angie Jo Balderas♦ , 42, Assembly...
Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments
MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene. These are some busy...
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
WRDW-TV
wgxa.tv
Hydroponic greenhouses to bring 300 jobs, put Macon out front of "really big trend"
The nation’s largest grower of leafy greens intends to spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a hydroponic greenhouse complex near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Bright Farms, a Cox Enterprises company based in Irvington, N.Y., plans to purchase nearly 193 acres owned by the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority....
Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact
MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
wgxa.tv
Deputies searching for inmate they say stole city truck, escaped from work detail in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say stole a city work truck and escaped from a city work detail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for...
41nbc.com
Local emergency management agencies preparing for possible severe weather from Ian
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Several middle Georgia Emergency Management Agencies are staying weather aware ahead of the possible impact of Ian. As Hurricane Ian nears Florida, middle Georgia could possibly be impacted by the end of the week. With weather being unpredictable, Deputy Director for Macon-Bibb County EMA Robert McCord...
41nbc.com
Two dead after car wreck in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a wreck in Washington County Saturday night. According to the incident report by the Georgia State Patrol, Briant Ware of Statham Georgia was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 88 when he struck a vehicle head on that was being driven by Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville. The incident report states Ware had an open liquor bottle in the vehicle.
WJBF.com
multihousingnews.com
Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan
The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
wgxa.tv
Milledgeville man found shot to death
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Milledgeville man was found dead in his home by a family member. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy was found dead, inside his home, with multiple gunshot wounds. The Sheriff's Office also says that a vehicle was parked outside the home "riddled with gunfire".
41nbc.com
Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center removed from Historic Macon’s Fading Five list
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced the removal of the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center from its Fading Five list. The Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center on Jefferson Street in Macon has been in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood for nearly 100 years. The center has been on Historic...
3 men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison
MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison. According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a...
41nbc.com
Dooly County preparing for Hurricane Ian impact
VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Rural parts of middle Georgia are taking precautionary measures ahead of Ian’s arrival. The storm was a Category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday night as it approached the Florida coast. Although there’s still uncertainty about what impacts Georgia could see, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency...
