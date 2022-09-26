ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twiggs County, GA

FOX 28 Spokane

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender reassignment surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender reassignment surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange’s civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Angie Jo Balderas♦ , 42, Assembly...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
City
Dry Branch, GA
County
Twiggs County, GA
Twiggs County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Hamilton, GA
City
Jeffersonville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
#Linus Realestate
13WMAZ

Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact

MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI investigating an apparent shooting death in Milledgeville

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement has a home in Milledgeville taped off with crime scene tape Tuesday afternoon. The home is on South Edwards Street. WGXA's crew on the scene says a portion of the street is blocked by law enforcement. Community members are lining the street, watching as investigators do their job. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene collecting evidence.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
News Break
Politics
41nbc.com

Two dead after car wreck in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a wreck in Washington County Saturday night. According to the incident report by the Georgia State Patrol, Briant Ware of Statham Georgia was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 88 when he struck a vehicle head on that was being driven by Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville. The incident report states Ware had an open liquor bottle in the vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Milledgeville man found shot to death

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Milledgeville man was found dead in his home by a family member. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy was found dead, inside his home, with multiple gunshot wounds. The Sheriff's Office also says that a vehicle was parked outside the home "riddled with gunfire".
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Dooly County preparing for Hurricane Ian impact

VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Rural parts of middle Georgia are taking precautionary measures ahead of Ian’s arrival. The storm was a Category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday night as it approached the Florida coast. Although there’s still uncertainty about what impacts Georgia could see, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA

