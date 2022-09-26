FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s “BeautifI-65″ project was awarded the 2022 “Beautify the Bluegrass” Award on Wednesday at a ceremony by Gov. Andy Beshear. The project was one of five finalists for the award that included the Veterans Memorial Park Beautification Project in Liberty; Eastern Elementary Garden Club in Pleasureville; Lifeline Recovery Center Playground in Paducah and the Hodgenville Elementary School Natural Trail and outdoor Classroom.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO