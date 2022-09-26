ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Pet of the Week: Meet Zion!

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students. The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ninth-annual Blood Drive Battle between WKU and MTSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are taking on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders this week, but not on the football field or the volleyball court. Today was the final day to donate blood on Western Kentucky’s campus in the ninth-annual “Blood Battle” between the two...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

New trolley experience debuting in Bowling Green Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday the Warren County Fiscal Court approved, in a 5 to 1 vote, to grant almost five hundred thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Friends of L&N Depot for a trolley project. “They have close to 300,000 people that visit...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren County’s ‘BeautifI-65′ project wins 2022 Beautify the Bluegrass Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s “BeautifI-65″ project was awarded the 2022 “Beautify the Bluegrass” Award on Wednesday at a ceremony by Gov. Andy Beshear. The project was one of five finalists for the award that included the Veterans Memorial Park Beautification Project in Liberty; Eastern Elementary Garden Club in Pleasureville; Lifeline Recovery Center Playground in Paducah and the Hodgenville Elementary School Natural Trail and outdoor Classroom.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Statue unveiled at HCC in memory, celebration of bell hooks

A new commemorative statue stands proud in the Round Table Literary Park on the Hopkinsville Community College campus, in honor of one of Hopkinsville’s most influential and famous natives, Gloria Jean Watkins, better known as bell hooks. There was a ceremony and presentation beforehand, but the family, friends and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Apartment fire in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Industrial site work headlines local economic development

GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Logan Co. Kids Start a Popcorn Business

Robbery committed at a Bowling Green Dollar General. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 17 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a prestigious award...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Elkton HarvestFest a big success

Rain moved out of the area just in time for Elkton’s HarvestFest to be a big success Saturday, bringing families to the town for fun, food and festivities. Mayor Arthur Green says HarvestFest is even more cherished as the world moves on from the pandemic. Businesses, churches, organizations and...
ELKTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas

Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Woodrow Thomas and Dolly Biggerstaff Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Thomas. Danny was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He competed in both local and national special Olympics especially in Bowling. He was a fun loving young man with lots of love to give and never met a stranger. To know Danny was to love Danny.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

