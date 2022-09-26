Read full article on original website
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Zion!
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
WBKO
Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students. The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking...
WBKO
Donate Life K.Y. is taking registrations for their High School Challenge
WBKO
Ninth-annual Blood Drive Battle between WKU and MTSU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are taking on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders this week, but not on the football field or the volleyball court. Today was the final day to donate blood on Western Kentucky’s campus in the ninth-annual “Blood Battle” between the two...
WBKO
Barren County basketball court decorated through community efforts, grant
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The basketball courts at Gorin Park have had a touch up thanks to efforts from various county members and a grant from The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds. The design was made by Barren County High School Art Teacher, Lauren Simmons, and was made by...
WBKO
New trolley experience debuting in Bowling Green Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday the Warren County Fiscal Court approved, in a 5 to 1 vote, to grant almost five hundred thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Friends of L&N Depot for a trolley project. “They have close to 300,000 people that visit...
WBKO
Warren County’s ‘BeautifI-65′ project wins 2022 Beautify the Bluegrass Award
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s “BeautifI-65″ project was awarded the 2022 “Beautify the Bluegrass” Award on Wednesday at a ceremony by Gov. Andy Beshear. The project was one of five finalists for the award that included the Veterans Memorial Park Beautification Project in Liberty; Eastern Elementary Garden Club in Pleasureville; Lifeline Recovery Center Playground in Paducah and the Hodgenville Elementary School Natural Trail and outdoor Classroom.
WBKO
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker discuss various topics ahead of election. Kelly Dean sits down with Charles Booker and talks with him about key topics that are affecting the state, country. Donate Life K.Y. is taking registrations for their High School Challenge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Donate Life KY is...
whopam.com
Statue unveiled at HCC in memory, celebration of bell hooks
A new commemorative statue stands proud in the Round Table Literary Park on the Hopkinsville Community College campus, in honor of one of Hopkinsville’s most influential and famous natives, Gloria Jean Watkins, better known as bell hooks. There was a ceremony and presentation beforehand, but the family, friends and...
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
WBKO
Edmonson County Fiscal Court allocates $130K to dispatch center upgrades
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County Dispatch Center Director, Robin Rigdon, says the center can get anywhere from 35 to 70 calls a day. “Our consoles have reached the maximum capabilities of the radio channels that we can answer for,” Rigdon said. Some of the equipment the center...
WBKO
Humane Society takes half off cat adoption fees after $3,350 donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for some feline friendship, you may want to look at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. WTFlorida Racing, O-Town Racing, and Osmo Tires donated $3,350 to the Humane Society. The money comes from the Betty White challenge, where groups raise money...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown skydiver 'tired and proud' after completing goal of 100 jumps in a single day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher broke a state record Monday when he jumped out of an airplane to skydive 100 times in a single day. Bratcher said the previous state record was 80 jumps in a day. "I pushed my luck," he told...
wnky.com
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
wcluradio.com
Industrial site work headlines local economic development
GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
WBKO
Two Logan Co. Kids Start a Popcorn Business
Robbery committed at a Bowling Green Dollar General. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 17 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a prestigious award...
whopam.com
Elkton HarvestFest a big success
Rain moved out of the area just in time for Elkton’s HarvestFest to be a big success Saturday, bringing families to the town for fun, food and festivities. Mayor Arthur Green says HarvestFest is even more cherished as the world moves on from the pandemic. Businesses, churches, organizations and...
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
wcluradio.com
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas
Daniel Woodrow “Danny” Thomas, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Woodrow Thomas and Dolly Biggerstaff Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Thomas. Danny was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He competed in both local and national special Olympics especially in Bowling. He was a fun loving young man with lots of love to give and never met a stranger. To know Danny was to love Danny.
