Logistical issues delay power crew from traveling to Florida for hurricane relief
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian demolished the Fort Myers area, Pea River Electric Cooperative spent the past few days preparing like other power cooperatives do for the call to help clean up the aftermath. “Start trying to get our trucks ready and make sure everything on them...
Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
(AP)—Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter. The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area. The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross-section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At the request of the state of Florida, Governor Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. According to the governor’s office, 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are deploying...
Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
Local utility company speaks on broadband expansion initiative
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama is ranked 47th in the nation when it comes to broadband access. Now, utility companies say the state is making a major stride towards the fixation, especially in rural areas. “Rural Alabama being Barbour, Dale, and Henry County does not have internet access,” Pea...
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WXIN) — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway
(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer. The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti...
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that family and friends will not be allowed to visit inmates across the state this weekend as protests over prison conditions continue. A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the “impact on staff...
