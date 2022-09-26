ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Valley-Old Lyme Football Shuts Out Morgan 48-0; Girls’ Soccer Continues Undefeated Start to Season

The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) hosted Morgan for a Pequot Conference Sassacus Division contest at Blythe Field on Sept. 23. The Warriors put together a commanding performance by posting a 48-0 shutout over the Huskies to improve their overall record to 3-0 with a mark of 3-0 in the division this fall. Senior Nick Cox scored 4 touchdowns on the night for VR-OL, returning 2 interceptions for TDs to go with a pair of scores on offense.
East Haven Wins 28-27 Thriller Versus Bethel

The East Haven football team picked up its first win of the year when the Yellowjackets hosted Bethel for a non-conference contest on Sept. 13. The Easties edged out the Wildcats by the final score of 28-27 at East Haven High School to earn their first victory while improving to 1-2 on the year. The Yellowjackets won the game in dramatic fashion after stopping Bethel on a 2-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game.
Orchard House Annual Duck Race Oct. 9 at Stony Creek Brewery

Press Release, Orchard House Adult Medical Day Center. The ducks are coming: The Orchard House’s fun, fundraising Annual Stony Creek Duck Race, Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 to 4 p.m. The race takes place at Stony Creek Brewery, 5 Indian Neck Ave. in Branford. Ducks drop in the Branford River beside the brewery at 3 p.m.
A Win-Win Situation

With great enthusiasm, I support and endorse Al Ippolito for the office of probate judge in the Branford and North Branford communities. Experienced. Rooted. Fair. These three words sum up why Al Ippolito is the right person for Probate Judge. As a seasoned attorney for 40 years, Mr. Ippolito has...
Robb Kissel: Blazing a New Trail

About the same time Robert “Robb” Kissel moved to North Haven in 2010 he took up mountain biking for his regular aerobic workout. Before that, Robb never considered mountain biking as a form of exercise. It was a friend of his wife, Susan, who first introduced the riding life to Robb.
Fundraiser to Benefit Guilford Man and Family

John Van Steenbergen was enjoying a day with his family at Rhode Island’s Misquamicut Beach when his life unexpectedly changed forever. John was in the water on July 19 when he was struck by a wave, breaking several vertebrae in his neck. His son, Wiley, pulled him from the waves and saved his life. John was treated by Westerly, Rhode Island first responders before ultimately being transported via helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital. Though there have been some encouraging signs during his recovery, doctors remain uncertain about the level of mobility John may eventually regain.
Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
Glastonbury, Colchester high school students mourned after fatal crash

GLASTONBURY — Two school systems are mourning the loss of high school students after a weekend crash. Glastonbury High School is remembering Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue Sunday evening. And Bacon Academy in Colchester is...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
