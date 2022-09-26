Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenEast Lyme, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Related
zip06.com
Valley-Old Lyme Football Shuts Out Morgan 48-0; Girls’ Soccer Continues Undefeated Start to Season
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) hosted Morgan for a Pequot Conference Sassacus Division contest at Blythe Field on Sept. 23. The Warriors put together a commanding performance by posting a 48-0 shutout over the Huskies to improve their overall record to 3-0 with a mark of 3-0 in the division this fall. Senior Nick Cox scored 4 touchdowns on the night for VR-OL, returning 2 interceptions for TDs to go with a pair of scores on offense.
zip06.com
Knights’ Field Hockey Notches a Win and a Draw; Boys’ Soccer Earns Tie Versus Amistad
The Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) field hockey team played a pair of road games in last week’s action. The Knights came away from the week with a few points by earning a tie versus Haddam-Killingworth and then posting an overtime victory versus Morgan to move to 2-2-2 on the year.
zip06.com
North Branford Field Hockey Keeps Rolling at 7-0; Football Team Notches OT Victory
The North Branford field hockey team raised its record to 7-0 on the season after prevailing in all three of its matchups last week. The Thunderbirds posted shutouts over Morgan and Valley Regional and then defeated Watertown to stay perfect on the year. North Branford began its week by recording...
zip06.com
Hand Girls’ Soccer Notches Three Wins on the Pitch; Boys’ Soccer Earns First Victories
The Hand girls’ soccer team improved its record to 4-1-1 this year after scoring victories in all three of its games last week. Hand posted shutouts over West Haven and Sacred Heart Academy and then defeated Lyman Hall to finish off a solid week on the soccer pitch. Hand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Morgan Girls’ Soccer Posts 6-0 Shutout Over East Hampton; Boys’ Soccer Gains a Split of Two Games
The Morgan girls’ soccer team hosted East Hampton for its lone game of the week on Sept. 21. The Huskies notched a 6-0 victory over the Bellringers at the Indian River Complex to boost their overall record to 4-1-1 on the season. Junior Maeve Madura scored on an assist...
zip06.com
North Haven Football Posts 49-0 Shutout Over Platt; Four Teams Notch Multiple Victories
The North Haven football team hosted Platt for a non-conference matchup on Sept. 23 and put forth a dominating performance en route to a 49-0 victory versus the Panthers at North Haven Middle School. The Nighthawks improved their overall record to 2-1 on the season with the lopsided win. Senior...
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
zip06.com
Branford Football Earns 30-14 Win Versus Tolland; Several Other Clubs See Productive Weeks
The Branford football team hosted Tolland for a non-conference contest on Sept. 23 and claimed a 30-14 victory against the Eagles at Branford High School. The Hornets improved their overall record to 2-1 on the season with the win. Senior Nathan Florio ran for a pair of touchdowns in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zip06.com
East Haven Wins 28-27 Thriller Versus Bethel
The East Haven football team picked up its first win of the year when the Yellowjackets hosted Bethel for a non-conference contest on Sept. 13. The Easties edged out the Wildcats by the final score of 28-27 at East Haven High School to earn their first victory while improving to 1-2 on the year. The Yellowjackets won the game in dramatic fashion after stopping Bethel on a 2-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game.
racedayct.com
Anthony Bello Disqualified From SK Mod Win At Stafford; Mike Christopher Jr. Declared Winner
Mike Christopher Jr. left Stafford Speedway Saturday thinking he had just one more chance this year to avoid going winless in regular SK Modified features at the track in 2022. That all changed Tuesday. Following a review of the event, Christopher was declared the winner of the 40-lap SK Modified...
zip06.com
Orchard House Annual Duck Race Oct. 9 at Stony Creek Brewery
Press Release, Orchard House Adult Medical Day Center. The ducks are coming: The Orchard House’s fun, fundraising Annual Stony Creek Duck Race, Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 to 4 p.m. The race takes place at Stony Creek Brewery, 5 Indian Neck Ave. in Branford. Ducks drop in the Branford River beside the brewery at 3 p.m.
zip06.com
A Win-Win Situation
With great enthusiasm, I support and endorse Al Ippolito for the office of probate judge in the Branford and North Branford communities. Experienced. Rooted. Fair. These three words sum up why Al Ippolito is the right person for Probate Judge. As a seasoned attorney for 40 years, Mr. Ippolito has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
Robb Kissel: Blazing a New Trail
About the same time Robert “Robb” Kissel moved to North Haven in 2010 he took up mountain biking for his regular aerobic workout. Before that, Robb never considered mountain biking as a form of exercise. It was a friend of his wife, Susan, who first introduced the riding life to Robb.
zip06.com
Fundraiser to Benefit Guilford Man and Family
John Van Steenbergen was enjoying a day with his family at Rhode Island’s Misquamicut Beach when his life unexpectedly changed forever. John was in the water on July 19 when he was struck by a wave, breaking several vertebrae in his neck. His son, Wiley, pulled him from the waves and saved his life. John was treated by Westerly, Rhode Island first responders before ultimately being transported via helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital. Though there have been some encouraging signs during his recovery, doctors remain uncertain about the level of mobility John may eventually regain.
Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
milfordmirror.com
Glastonbury, Colchester high school students mourned after fatal crash
GLASTONBURY — Two school systems are mourning the loss of high school students after a weekend crash. Glastonbury High School is remembering Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue Sunday evening. And Bacon Academy in Colchester is...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project
Middletown’s “Return to the Riverbend” community investment project will be getting a boost from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). The post Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
Comments / 0