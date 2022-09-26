ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Police searching for missing woman in Manchester

The search for a missing woman in Manchester has police there asking for your help. The police department posted a picture of 67-year-old Anne Dickinson on its Facebook page. The post says her last known location was in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll between Sept. 16 and 17.
MANCHESTER, VT
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 22A in Benson

BENSON — Police responded to a crash in Benson on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A, near Mill Pond Road, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Ronni Allard, 68, of Burlington, was traveling north prior to the crash. He was thrown...
BENSON, VT
NECN

Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home

A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
HOOKSETT, NH
travelyourway.net

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
LOWELL, MA
WCAX

Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
BARRE, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead

ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
ALSTEAD, NH
WCAX

Fatal police-involved shooting in Brattleboro deemed ‘justified’

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Brattleboro. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the end of their reviews of the July...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
NECN

Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged

A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
ALSTEAD, NH
mynbc5.com

Woman suffers life-threatening injury in shooting; Alstead man charged

ALSTEAD, N.H. — An Alstead man was arrested Monday after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting the night before. New Hampshire State Police said Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they were called Sunday night to a home on...
ALSTEAD, NH
WCAX

Former NH police chief accused of submitting false timesheets

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn’t work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general’s office said.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH

