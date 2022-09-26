Read full article on original website
Vermonters accused of theft, obstruction, hiding from police
Four Poultney residents were arrested on Thursday by the Fair Haven Police Department
WNYT
Police searching for missing woman in Manchester
The search for a missing woman in Manchester has police there asking for your help. The police department posted a picture of 67-year-old Anne Dickinson on its Facebook page. The post says her last known location was in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll between Sept. 16 and 17.
Motorcyclist thrown under guardrail after Benson crash
A Burlington, Vermont man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle on VT Route 22A in Benson.
WMUR.com
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — Police responded to a crash in Benson on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A, near Mill Pond Road, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Ronni Allard, 68, of Burlington, was traveling north prior to the crash. He was thrown...
NECN
Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home
A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
Vermonter crashes car after alleged high speed chase
A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods.
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead
ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
WCAX
Fatal police-involved shooting in Brattleboro deemed ‘justified’
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Brattleboro. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the end of their reviews of the July...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
NECN
Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged
A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
mynbc5.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injury in shooting; Alstead man charged
ALSTEAD, N.H. — An Alstead man was arrested Monday after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting the night before. New Hampshire State Police said Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they were called Sunday night to a home on...
mynbc5.com
Prosecutors say deadly force justified in shooting death of Brattleboro person of interest
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A Brattleboro police officer and two Vermont State Troopers will not face charges in the July 19fatal shooting of a person of interest in Brattleboro, investigators announced on Monday. The Vermont Attorney General's Office and the Orange County State's Attorney's Office have decided that use of...
WCAX
Former NH police chief accused of submitting false timesheets
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn’t work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general’s office said.
Salisbury pair arrested for reported campground break-ins, thefts
Scott Clark, 39, and Ashley Whitney-Jackson, 36, are accused of stealing a gun and other items at the Waterhouses Campground on Friday.
Springfield Entrepreneur's Expandable Cabin Can Set Itself Up in Different Locations
David Jaacks, a Springfield entrepreneur with a degree in architecture, hopes to transform the way the world lives with an expandable steel-frame cabin that can set itself up on legs in a variety of locations. The patented home is designed to leave the factory the size of a 20-foot-long shipping...
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
