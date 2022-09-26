ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

5newsonline.com

One dead, suspect arrested after shooting at central Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed the...
SHERWOOD, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
Crime & Safety
THV11

Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
#Silver Alert
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. She is described as being 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds with green hair. If you have any information...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KSST Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas

Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Pope Co.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man. Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive in Russellville. Beaverson is 5'10", weighs 175 lbs.,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cool and dry fall air has finally made its way into Arkansas. We’ve been treated to mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the low 80s with no humidity!. The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning. This is when parts of northern Arkansas could see temperatures drop into the 30s!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Community Policy