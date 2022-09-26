Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting at central Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed the...
Police: Body found near W. 65th Street, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened near W. 65th Street. According to reports, the Little Rock Fire Department located a body near the 5500 block of W. 65th Street. After the discovery, police arrived and found the victim who was suffering...
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
Little Rock police leaders say investigation into pursuit that left teen dead nearly complete
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they are in the final stages of an investigation ordered by the mayor after the department never publicly disclosed a 2021 pursuit with a car that ultimately crashed, killing a teenager.
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
Police: One dead, person of interest in custody in shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.
KATV
Little Rock police investigating early Tuesday homicide after man found shot in street
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:43 p.m.:. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Deldrick Thomas of Little Rock, reports said. Police said officers found Thomas at the location along with shell casings near him. Thomas was taken to a local hospital where police said he was pronounced dead. Original...
ARDOT: I-30 westbound lanes clear after crash in Hot Spring County
Lanes going westbound on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County are blocked after a tractor trailer crash Tuesday morning.
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Little Rock Fire Department responds to train derailment at Arch and 65th Street
Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that a train derailed the tracks Tuesday morning.
Little Rock police searching for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. She is described as being 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds with green hair. If you have any information...
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Pope Co.
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man. Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive in Russellville. Beaverson is 5'10", weighs 175 lbs.,...
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
KATV
New details emerge regarding weekend crash that left 2 Bryant police officers hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging regarding the weekend accident that left two Bryant police officers hospitalized. According to a news release by the Bryant Police Department, Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a blue motorcycle which turned into a pursuit.
Little Rock police officer arrested and relieved of duty
Officer Cristian Gallegos arrested, placed on administrative leave after domestic violence report
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cool and dry fall air has finally made its way into Arkansas. We’ve been treated to mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the low 80s with no humidity!. The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning. This is when parts of northern Arkansas could see temperatures drop into the 30s!
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
KATV
More than 9 months since Arkansas man dies in police custody, video footage released
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than nine months have passed since the death of 30-year-old Terrance Caffey while in police custody. Little details have been released regarding that Dec. 10 night following an altercation with employees at the Little Rock Movie Tavern. Video footage of that night was released...
