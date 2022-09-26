ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Spun

Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
SOCCER
ESPN

Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine

South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
WORLD
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
BASKETBALL
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wednesday sport trivia: Andriy Shevchenko birthday, on this day and more

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSLance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket...
NFL
Sports
BBC

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham: Blues come from behind to beat West Ham

Chelsea recovered from an early setback to beat West Ham in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow. West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir was left unmarked as she headed the visitors in front after two minutes. Defending champions Chelsea responded when Fran Kirby scooped in an equaliser before half-time. Striker Sam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ng-sportingnews.com

UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA

