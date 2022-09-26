What’s going around? – 9-26-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Camillus
- Upper respiratory infections
- COVID
- Sore throats
- Wheezing
- Ear infections
Brighton Hill
- Strep throat
- Coxsackie virus
- Stomach bug
- Pink eye
Dr. Dracker, Liverpool
- Colds
- RSV
- COVID
- Allergies
Dr. Carguello, Pulaski
- COVID
- Upper respiratory illness
- Stomach bug
- Allergies
