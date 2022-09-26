Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Morning Commute Made Messy On Interstate Tuesday Due To Crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of a minor 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. It happened just before 8 AM, a time when a lot of folks are heading to and from work and school along that route. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, while...
wabi.tv
Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
coast931.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death
Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Resident dies at Penobscot County Jail after 'life threatening situation'
BANGOR, Maine — A resident at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, a Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Facebook post said. According to the post, the individual was found in a "life threatening situation" while a correctional officer conducted a routine population check. The post...
RELATED PEOPLE
Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
Authorities Investigate Weekend Death Of Penobscot County Jail Inmate
Authorities are investigating an incident during which they say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died over the weekend. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement with limited details regarding the situation. "On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 0520 am, during routine population checks, a correctional officer...
wabi.tv
Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
newscentermaine.com
Person at Penobscot County Jail has died
A correctional officer found the person in need of emergency medical care early Sunday morning. Despite attempts to revive the person, they died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth American
Child left outdoors at daycare center
ELLSWORTH — Operating under a conditional license since last December, one of the Down East Family YMCA’s two early learning centers, which operates at the Moore Center on State Street, was again found in violation after a parent reported an incident to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in early September this year. That Moore Center program was issued a conditional license after violations occurred there earlier in 2021.
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
Maine Man Under The Influence Flips ATV In Parking Lot Then Pees in a Police Car
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an interesting series of events that unfolded Monday afternoon in Northern Maine. WGME says that police in Millinocket, Maine received a 911 call at about 4 PM Monday with the caller saying that a man who appeared to be under the influence had rolled his ATV over in the parking lot of an area convenience store. Following the ATV crash, the subject then appeared to get into some kind of altercation with another person at the store.
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
newscentermaine.com
Despite being far from the front lines of WWI, Maine wasn't entirely out of harm's way
A spy for the German Empire was ordered to blow up the Vanceboro bridge over the St. Croix River into Canada. The explosion didn't do much damage to the bridge.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0