ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
wabi.tv

Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death

Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
OLD TOWN, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Petten
NEWS CENTER Maine

Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
CORINNA, ME
wabi.tv

Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Brunswick Town#New Brunswick#Weather And Climate#Cpl#The Oromocto Rcmp
Ellsworth American

Child left outdoors at daycare center

ELLSWORTH — Operating under a conditional license since last December, one of the Down East Family YMCA’s two early learning centers, which operates at the Moore Center on State Street, was again found in violation after a parent reported an incident to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in early September this year. That Moore Center program was issued a conditional license after violations occurred there earlier in 2021.
ELLSWORTH, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
GREENBUSH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B98.5

Maine Man Under The Influence Flips ATV In Parking Lot Then Pees in a Police Car

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an interesting series of events that unfolded Monday afternoon in Northern Maine. WGME says that police in Millinocket, Maine received a 911 call at about 4 PM Monday with the caller saying that a man who appeared to be under the influence had rolled his ATV over in the parking lot of an area convenience store. Following the ATV crash, the subject then appeared to get into some kind of altercation with another person at the store.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy