According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an interesting series of events that unfolded Monday afternoon in Northern Maine. WGME says that police in Millinocket, Maine received a 911 call at about 4 PM Monday with the caller saying that a man who appeared to be under the influence had rolled his ATV over in the parking lot of an area convenience store. Following the ATV crash, the subject then appeared to get into some kind of altercation with another person at the store.

MILLINOCKET, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO