🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 5

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks are back at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 1, at 2:30 p.m. CT to host Iowa State. The Jayhawks, who are 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play, will welcome in an Iowa State team that is 3-1 (0-1 Big 12) on the year following a 31-24 defeat against Baylor last weekend.
Iowa State vs. Kansas: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas. TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler). Radio: Kansas: Jayhawk Radio Network; Sirius; Iowa State:...
KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium

The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
🏈 Kansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 8 Big 12 Conference matchup with TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be Kansas’ sixth of the season and will air on FS1. The matchup between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs...
📣 Kaitlin Lugo Shulman Joins Kansas Athletics as Spirit Squad Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kaitlin Lugo Shulman, a former Kansas Cheerleader and assistant coach, has been named Spirit Squad Director, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday. Shulman replaces Cathy Jarzemkoski, who retired in July after working at KU since 2000. Shulman has served as assistant cheer coach at KU since 2017 under...
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe

Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
Person
Brandon Schneider
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Kansas State#The Big 12 Conference#Jayhawks#Oklahoma State#Texas Tech#Iowa State#Espnu#Tcu
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
Topeka’s YMCA wants to buy building back from City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The last standing Topeka YMCA building located at 3635 southwest Chelsea Drive, is in jeopardy. CEO of YMCA Topeka, Glenn Haley says he hopes for the YMCA to stay at its current location, but it’s not up to him since the YMCA doesn’t own the building.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
