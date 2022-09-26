Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 5
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks are back at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 1, at 2:30 p.m. CT to host Iowa State. The Jayhawks, who are 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play, will welcome in an Iowa State team that is 3-1 (0-1 Big 12) on the year following a 31-24 defeat against Baylor last weekend.
kuathletics.com
🏌️ Jayhawks Take 6th, Broin Finishes T-5th at Folds of Honor Collegiate
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Kansas Jayhawks completed their final round of the 2022 Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday, finishing in 6th with a 295-290-295-880 (+16) for the team’s third straight top-10 finish. Gunnar Broin finished tied for 5th, marking the first top-5 of his career. Coach...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State vs. Kansas: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas. TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler). Radio: Kansas: Jayhawk Radio Network; Sirius; Iowa State:...
KU Sports
KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium
The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 8 Big 12 Conference matchup with TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be Kansas’ sixth of the season and will air on FS1. The matchup between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs...
kuathletics.com
📣 Kaitlin Lugo Shulman Joins Kansas Athletics as Spirit Squad Director
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kaitlin Lugo Shulman, a former Kansas Cheerleader and assistant coach, has been named Spirit Squad Director, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday. Shulman replaces Cathy Jarzemkoski, who retired in July after working at KU since 2000. Shulman has served as assistant cheer coach at KU since 2017 under...
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
Preliminary hearing set for accused Olathe East HS shooter
A Johnson County judge set a preliminary hearing for Jaylon Elmore, an Olathe East High School student, who is charged with shooting an officer.
WIBW
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
WIBW
Topeka’s YMCA wants to buy building back from City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The last standing Topeka YMCA building located at 3635 southwest Chelsea Drive, is in jeopardy. CEO of YMCA Topeka, Glenn Haley says he hopes for the YMCA to stay at its current location, but it’s not up to him since the YMCA doesn’t own the building.
KMBC.com
Ex-KHP lieutenant speaks out about secret audio recordings and his firing
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Over the last two years, KMBC Investigates has documented 10 lawsuits filed against the Kansas Highway Patrol and its leader Col. Herman Jones. A former KHP lieutenant tells KMBC his job was threatened if he didn't change a review of one of his troopers. Lt....
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman
A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
