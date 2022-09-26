Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Gives an Update on Hurricane Ian, Expected to Hit Florida on Thursday
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Ian was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center report. Ian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph and carrying 80 max sustained winds. A north-northwestward motion is expected to begin later today, followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Strengthens to Near Category 5 Hurricane Ahead of Florida Landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian is getting ready to make landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Florida near Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest report. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph and. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Tropical Storm Ian to Intensify into Major Hurricane – Point of Predicted Impact Currently Tampa Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida residents are riveted on Tropical Storm Ian, which the National Hurricane Center is predicting will become a major hurricane and hit along the Florida west coast. The big question at this point is exactly where landfall will happen. According to the 11 p.m. National...
Comments / 0