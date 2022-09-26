ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Gives an Update on Hurricane Ian, Expected to Hit Florida on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Ian was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center report. Ian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph and carrying 80 max sustained winds. A north-northwestward motion is expected to begin later today, followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed.
