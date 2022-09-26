ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW

Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt

As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Feud He Felt Was In 'Poor Taste'

Jake "The Snake" Roberts' struggles with sobriety have been the beating heart of his own redemption story, but they've also been the source of crass parody. The most infamous of those disgusting instances was his feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in 1996. Trying to put his life together, and being born again, Roberts was put in a feud that saw him constantly mocked by Lawler.
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle

During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
Backstage News on New WWE Title Belts and Possible Changes to Each Brand

New WWE title belt designs have been rumored for some time, and word now is that WWE is making several changes. According to a new report from Fightful Select, at least three new sets of title belts have been completed, and WWE is currently in possession of those belts. Belt...
WWE Raw Star Moved To NXT

For months WWE ran vignettes advertising that Veer was coming to Raw, and when he finally arrived he competed in a series of squash matches. However, Veer Mahaan hasn’t been making appearances on WWE programming following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Mahaan last competed on the August 15th episode of Monday Night Raw, but it appears that he’s been moved to NXT.
Jim Ross Had No Idea Recent AEW Debut Was Going To Happen

AEW is constantly bringing in new talent, with the latest being Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on "Dynamite." Last week on "Dynamite," Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on "Dynamite" tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week, as during the match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black,The Great Muta showed up to help Sting and Allin walk away with the victory. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he did not know about Muta's debut beforehand.
Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal

Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
Braun Strowman Shows Off His Impressive Physical Transformation

Braun Strowman has had an intimidating physical presence from the moment he debuted on WWE's main roster in 2015, but over the course of his career, the former strongman has consistently looked to make improvements on his body. WWE fans definitely took notice of the former Universal Champion's physique when he recently returned to the company during the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw."
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Train With Former WWE Tag Team

The Bollywood Boyz are never complacent. The former WWE 24/7 Champions took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of them with former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. "Just like ol' times with the 'road' family," they wrote. "In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."
The Street Profits Credit Triple H For Their WWE Success

Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with USA Insider about his career and his tag team with Montez Ford. The two are currently tag teaming as the Street Profits. During the interview, Dawkins revealed how it was Triple H that helped The Street Profits become a success. As noted, Triple H is currently the Head of Talent Relations and the Chief Content Officer. Before those roles, Triple H was the Head of Creative for "NXT" until last September. Many talents that were around in "NXT" during that time have credited Triple H for their success.
Stipulation Added To Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley Title Match At Extreme Rules

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Beliar vs. Bayley in a Ladder Match is now confirmed for the Extreme Rules premium live event. The stipulation for the title bout was finalized during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," where Belair defeated IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate, in a singles match. Prior to the match, Belair reminded Bayley that during their last singles match, at Hell in a Cell 2021, she had nailed Bayley with a KOD from the top of a ladder. The painful memory of the spot would enrage Bayley, prompting her to challenge Belair to a Ladder Match in a few weeks at Extreme Rules. Belair accepted the stipulation without any hesitation.
