Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State secondary celebrates its ‘No Fly Zone’ for opposing quarterbacks
Daequan Hardy started it over the summer in the Penn State cornerback room. When he made a play on the ball, he started waving his arms, almost like a bird flapping its wings. Soon enough, the rest of the cornerbacks were doing it. Then, other members of defense. And the offense. And some of the coaches — even defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. And a month into the season, the fans at Beaver Stadium have joined in, too.
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update on Donovan Edwards ahead of Michigan-Iowa
Michigan heads to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to face Iowa, looking to improve its record to 5-0. The Wolverines scored 50 or more points in their first 3 games before a 34-27 win over Maryland in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, has been without Donovan Edwards for a good...
Latest on Notre Dame OL Commit Sam Pendleton
Pfafftown (NC) Reagan four-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton committed to Notre Dame back on Apr. 25. The 6-4, 305-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and many others down the stretch. How have things been going since?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
FOX Sports
Tiers for 18 CFP contenders, from Ohio State to Penn State, USC to UCLA
The college football season is a month old, and as much as the race for various conference titles has begun in earnest, so too has the chase for the College Football Playoff. The vast majority of teams are focused far more on local matters after limping through the nonconference slate with a loss or two, but the dream of holding that gleaming gold trophy remains alive for a handful of programs.
Kirk Ferentz discusses why Kinnick has been a top-5 trap, how Iowa can upset Michigan again
Dating back to a 24-23 win in 2008 over Penn State, Iowa has made a history of dispatching of top-5 foes inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 in their past six games in Iowa City against top-5 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll. That stretch includes last season’s 23-20 win over the Nittany Lions. Of course, then-No. 2 Michigan fell in Kinnick back in 2016, 14-13. Keith Duncan delivered a game-winning, 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the Hawkeyes into the victory circle in that contest. Along the way, Iowa also picked up a 37-6 win over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Iowa preview
The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Iowa with Sean Bock of 247Sports. The two discuss what has gone so wrong for the Hawkeyes’ offense this season, what makes their defense one of the best in the nation, and how J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines might be able to score some points in Iowa City. Finally, Bock explains why he thinks Iowa can pull off the upset at Kinnick Stadium.
Notre Dame football is 'just who we are'
It’s not a choice, it’s just who we are. Hundreds of times in my life I’ve used this phrase either in person or in type in response to the same question. Why Notre Dame, John? And why love it so intensely?. It’s just who I am. I...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Commit Tracker
Less than a year after upsetting De La Salle in a playoff game last December, Folsom High School did it again, beating the Spartans 24-20 on Friday night. The California showdown featured a pair of 2023 Notre Dame commits, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. with Folsom and tight end Cooper Flanagan for De La Salle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
History of Notre Dame's rivalry with Pittsburgh
Everyone knows about the rivalries Notre Dame has with USC, Navy and Michigan, although that last one currently is on hiatus. However, a lot fewer fans seem to realize that Pittsburgh is another program the Irish have played frequently. Ever since the Irish won a 6-0 decision during their first meeting in 1909, the Panthers have been a semi-regular opponent. Like with most rivalries, the Irish have the all-time edge, this one to the tune of 50-21-1.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh praises 'incredible' running style of Blake Corum with humorous description
Although the team heads into Iowa ranked No. 4 in the nation and 10.5-point favorites, Michigan will have a fight on its hands Saturday. Iowa has several offensive and defensive weapons that could potentially set the Wolverines on their heels. Hawkeyes QB Spencer Petras found his groove in the Week 4 contest against Rutgers.
NFL・
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0