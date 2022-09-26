ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Penn State secondary celebrates its ‘No Fly Zone’ for opposing quarterbacks

Daequan Hardy started it over the summer in the Penn State cornerback room. When he made a play on the ball, he started waving his arms, almost like a bird flapping its wings. Soon enough, the rest of the cornerbacks were doing it. Then, other members of defense. And the offense. And some of the coaches — even defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. And a month into the season, the fans at Beaver Stadium have joined in, too.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game

The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Latest on Notre Dame OL Commit Sam Pendleton

Pfafftown (NC) Reagan four-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton committed to Notre Dame back on Apr. 25. The 6-4, 305-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and many others down the stretch. How have things been going since?
PFAFFTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
FOX Sports

Tiers for 18 CFP contenders, from Ohio State to Penn State, USC to UCLA

The college football season is a month old, and as much as the race for various conference titles has begun in earnest, so too has the chase for the College Football Playoff. The vast majority of teams are focused far more on local matters after limping through the nonconference slate with a loss or two, but the dream of holding that gleaming gold trophy remains alive for a handful of programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Ferentz discusses why Kinnick has been a top-5 trap, how Iowa can upset Michigan again

Dating back to a 24-23 win in 2008 over Penn State, Iowa has made a history of dispatching of top-5 foes inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 in their past six games in Iowa City against top-5 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll. That stretch includes last season’s 23-20 win over the Nittany Lions. Of course, then-No. 2 Michigan fell in Kinnick back in 2016, 14-13. Keith Duncan delivered a game-winning, 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the Hawkeyes into the victory circle in that contest. Along the way, Iowa also picked up a 37-6 win over...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Unc#American Football#College Football#Irish
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Iowa preview

The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Iowa with Sean Bock of 247Sports. The two discuss what has gone so wrong for the Hawkeyes’ offense this season, what makes their defense one of the best in the nation, and how J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines might be able to score some points in Iowa City. Finally, Bock explains why he thinks Iowa can pull off the upset at Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Commit Tracker

Less than a year after upsetting De La Salle in a playoff game last December, Folsom High School did it again, beating the Spartans 24-20 on Friday night. The California showdown featured a pair of 2023 Notre Dame commits, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr.‍ with Folsom and tight end Cooper Flanagan‍ for De La Salle.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

History of Notre Dame's rivalry with Pittsburgh

Everyone knows about the rivalries Notre Dame has with USC, Navy and Michigan, although that last one currently is on hiatus. However, a lot fewer fans seem to realize that Pittsburgh is another program the Irish have played frequently. Ever since the Irish won a 6-0 decision during their first meeting in 1909, the Panthers have been a semi-regular opponent. Like with most rivalries, the Irish have the all-time edge, this one to the tune of 50-21-1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh praises 'incredible' running style of Blake Corum with humorous description

Although the team heads into Iowa ranked No. 4 in the nation and 10.5-point favorites, Michigan will have a fight on its hands Saturday. Iowa has several offensive and defensive weapons that could potentially set the Wolverines on their heels. Hawkeyes QB Spencer Petras found his groove in the Week 4 contest against Rutgers.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy