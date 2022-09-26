Read full article on original website
Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
Pro Bono Day promotes free legal services in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Maryland, Monday was “pro bono” day – Latin for “public good.” The Bar Associations of Maryland provide legal aid for free. Legal aid is available to those who cannot afford a lawyer, and the Washington County bar association and department of social services take the […]
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
Forum to Address Controversial Proposed Bus Depot, Restoration Center in Rockville
Montgomery County will hold a hybrid community forum next week on a bus depot and restoration center planned for two dozen acres of land along Seven Locks Road in Rockville. The community forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 6 on the first floor of Montgomery County Council Office Building. There will also be a virtual option on Zoom that residents can register for.
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 26, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Sept. 26 and it is the second day of Rosh Hashanah—or Jewish New Year—which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Schools Closed: Montgomery County Public Schools are closed today. 2. Board of...
Summer Reading Challenge Makes Impact on Local Environment
The Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge encouraged 12,958 participants ranging from 0-17 years old to read and contribute to the “Save the Chesapeake Bay” efforts this past summer. The challenge began on June 15 and was created through a partnership between the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), the...
Proposal of LGBTQ+ Representation Committee Defeated In HUSA Senate
The Howard University Student Association (HUSA) Senate voted to reject the creation of a committee that would aim to speak on behalf of LGBTQ+ students at Howard. On Sept. 21 at 8:40 p.m. HUSA Senate gathered in Douglass Hall in part to hear from CASCADE Vice President of External Affairs and current HUSA Senator Jayda Peets. Peets proposed a referendum to institute what would be called a Lavender Committee that would focus on matters related to the LGBTQIA+ community such as increased representation in the Senate.
Advocates Call for Equity, Affordable Housing Along Purple Line
About 100 people gathered outside the Brigadier General Charles McGee Library in Silver Spring where the Purple Line will traverse to learn how to ensure that the light rail line brings affordable housing, jobs and rebirth to Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The 16-mile route from Bethesda to New...
Transgender teacher settles discrimination suit with Prince George’s Co. schools
A transgender teacher, who says she endured years of insults from students and co-workers and lack of support from supervisors, has settled her discrimination and harassment lawsuit with Prince George’s County, Maryland’s public school system. Jennifer Eller began teaching English in 2008. According to her lawsuit, filed in...
New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less
The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
Officials Still Concerned About Severe Infections as COVID-19 Moves Toward Endemic Phase
Montgomery County health officials are still worried about severe cases of COVID-19 as they say the pandemic is moving to a more endemic phase. There were 162 new cases reported Tuesday, per the county’s data dashboard. The jurisdiction has a low community transmission status and 90% of residents have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
‘We Were Already Stretched Thin:’ A Nursing Shortage Is Straining D.C.-Area Hospitals
In an ideal world, C., would only have one patient during a 12-hour shift as a labor and delivery nurse at Medstar Washington Hospital Center — but these days, that’s almost never the case. Especially when she’s assigned a patient in active labor or with an acute condition,...
No Major Incidents To Report From 2022 Great Frederick Fair
But Sheriff’s Office says high numbers of missing children were reported this year. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s another great year for the Great Frederick Fair with no major incidents. That’s according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office which provided security during the nine-day event. The agency...
Takoma Park Joins National Faith and Blue Weekend
As part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend, Takoma Park is inviting area faith-based organizations to come together Oct. 8 and watch the movie, Coco. Faith and Blue Weekend is a national event designed to bring together law enforcement officials and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding and enhance justice and reconciliation. The goal is to facilitate safer and stronger communities during four days from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10.
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working for the jail’s contracted medical provider, Pennsylvania-based PrimeCare Medical, Inc., said she was withdrawing from drugs, not in labor, and some jail staffers and medical staff laughed at her, saying she was just trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021 at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown. Valentine claims she punched the walls of her solitary confinement cell, which did not have blankets or sheets, during her most painful contractions and removed what she believed was her baby’s amniotic sac and slid it under her cell door to prove she was about to have a baby. A fellow inmate, hearing Valentine’s pleas, called Valentine’s boyfriend, who called the jail pleading with staffers to help her, the lawsuit said.
County Ranks in Top 5 Nationally for Remote Work in 2021
The portion of people working from home in Montgomery County last year ranked fifth in the nation compared to all other counties, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just over 37% of residents in Montgomery County worked remotely last year. The findings resulted from the 2021...
About 119,000 Mail-In Ballots Requested in Montgomery County
As of Tuesday, about 119,000 mail-in ballots have been requested in Montgomery County for the general election, according to Dr. Gilberto Zelaya with the county Board of Elections. More than 115,000 mail-in ballots were requested for the primary. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election is...
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
