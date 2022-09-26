ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
NJ.com

What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher

TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
NBC New York

Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule

Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?. The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one...
numberfire.com

Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
Community Policy