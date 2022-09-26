Read full article on original website
Related
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
whtc.com
Atom Computing to invest $100 million in Colorado for quantum computer center
(Reuters) – Atom Computing, a Berkeley, California-based quantum computer maker, said on Wednesday it would invest $100 million over the next three years in Colorado where it plans to build its next generation of quantum computers. It is the latest quantum computing startup to build out its base in...
whtc.com
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
whtc.com
Factbox-The worst hurricanes in Florida’s history as Ian takes aim
(Reuters) – Hurricane Ian intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it steamed toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening to bring destruction and life-threatening conditions to much of the state. As Floridians brace for the approaching storm, here are the five of the most deadly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whtc.com
UPDATE: Arrest Made, Suspect Arraigned in GVSU Area Off-Campus Shooting
ORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 28, 2022) – A 23-year-old Muskegon man on Wednesday was arraigned on charges stemming from a shooting incident at an off-campus apartment near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. Hudsonville District Court Judge Judith Mulder set $500,000 bail on DeJarion Blackshire on counts of...
Comments / 0