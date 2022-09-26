Coroner IDs Victim In Weekend Allentown Shooting As 15-Year-Old Boy

The victim shot and killed over the weekend in Allentown has been identified as a teenage boy.

ALSO SEE: Teen Football Player Killed In Allentown Shooting Was 'Full Of Life'

Responding officers found Treshawn J. Tracy, 15, in the area of 6th Street and Tilghman Street around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Allentown Police Department.

The Allentown resident was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Further details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).