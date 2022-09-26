Read full article on original website
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Yardbarker
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.
CBS Sports
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp
Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
Suns PG Cameron Payne Talks Deandre Ayton, Team Chemistry
Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne spoke at media day, touching on Deandre Ayton and how the team will look this season.
CBS Sports
Nets' Seth Curry: Likely available Opening Night
Coach Steve Nash relayed Wednesday that Curry (ankle) could log action late in the preseason and should be available for the Opening Night on Oct. 19 versus the Pelicans, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Curry will miss the first three preseason tilts and will likely log limited action in the...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth WRs if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this Sunday against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hoping to return soon
Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the team hopes to have Towns (illness) back at practice by the end of the week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Towns missed the team's media day Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but as expected, he won't miss much time and should be good to go for the season opener. Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
Cavs president Koby Altman: We're really excited in terms of our roster; there's a real runway for multiple years
Koby Altman talks about the process in trading for Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild process, the backcourt combination of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love’s role on this roster and this team’s ability to compete for a championship.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Still listed with ankle injury
Davis (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. Davis returned for Week 3 after missing Week 2, playing 96 percent of snaps on offense and catching three of six targets for 37 yards in the 21-19 loss to Miami. He's on track to face a struggling Ravens secondary this Sunday in Baltimore.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
