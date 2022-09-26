ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
The Spun

LiAngelo Ball Has Reportedly Signed NBA Contract

The Charlotte Hornets will have two Ball brothers on the roster heading into training camp. According to Shams Charania, the Hornets are set to sign LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract. LiAngelo Ball, the middle Ball brother, was with the team last training camp, as well. "LiAngelo Ball is signing...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest

The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
ClutchPoints

The former NBA star expected to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT

Reports came out around two weeks ago that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was set to leave the NBA on TNT Tuesday night show which he featured in alongside his former Heat championship teammate Shaquille O’Neal, host Adam Lefkoe and WNBA star Candace Parker. Wade was signed by the network after he retired from the NBA in 2019, but he said that he is deciding to focus on his other business ventures, including his ownership stake of the Utah Jazz.
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Thinks of Russell Westbrook as Starter

Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham has always valued point guard Russell Westbrook highly, and that was further solidified after the team's first practice on Tuesday. Ham told reporters that he "absolutely" views Westbrook as a starter heading into the 2022-23 season, saying, "He was there front and...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Situation Eyed by Raptors amid Thunder Rebuild

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "closely monitoring" the situation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in case the Oklahoma City Thunder guard seeks a trade. Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the Raptors "will be ready" if Gilgeous-Alexander ever decides he wants to play in his hometown. The Toronto native has also recently spent time playing under Raptors coach Nick Nurse for the Canadian national team, so the two parties have some level of familiarity.
