Baltimore man confesses to murdering girlfriend, dumping body by railroad tracks

Court charging documents reveal what led to the murder of 53-year-old Kelly Logan, whose body was discovered five days ago under a railroad track in South Baltimore.

It took just one day for police to get a confession from her suspected killer.

Bruce Poole, 63, told investigators that he stabbed Logan to death during an argument on September 17, four days before her body was found.

It was his own family members who ultimately turned him in.

Police say Poole and Logan were boyfriend and girlfriend, who had been living together on Park Heights Avenue.

Surveillance footage from their apartment complex that day allegedly shows Poole using a shopping cart to remove a plastic bag, believed to have Logan's remains inside of it.

Poole claimed two other people, who were not named in court papers, helped dispose of Logan's body in the 2100 block of Kloman Street.

It's unclear if police plan to pursue charges against those individuals.