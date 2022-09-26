Read full article on original website
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
Polygon
EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter
Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
Sonic Frontiers hands-on preview: Forward momentum with occasional stumbles
Sonic the Hedgehog is, it’s safe to say, a hit-or-miss franchise since its Nineties heyday, and while there have been plenty of well received 2D outings, overall, it’s been a mixed bag. For every Sonic Generations, there’s a Sonic Boom in its wake. So, when it comes to the blue blur’s latest outing, Sonic Frontiers, where will it sit on the spectrum? Since it was first revealed earlier this year, it’s received a mixed reception for its open but seemingly empty world, but could a reversal of fortunes be expected?The Independent had the opportunity to gain a hands-on demo of...
FIFA・
According To The Game Rating And Administration Committee Of Korea, A Yet-To-Be-Released Silent Hill Game Has Been Rated
The Korean rating agency has assigned an age rating to a new Silent Hill game, though no official statement has been made. It has been ten years since the last game in Konami‘s famous survival-horror series, leading many to conclude that the company has given up on the I.P. and its other successful video game franchises. When P.T. was notoriously removed from the airwaves and Silent Hills was officially canceled in 2015, it was the last time the Silent Hill franchise appeared in the video game industry.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Google Play for PC Beta brings your android games to the big screen
The beta is currently running for those in Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.
TechRadar
Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals 2022: early sales and predictions
This year’s Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals should be a treat for all. It’s been a whole year since Nintendo released the latest model of its hit handheld console, so we expect to see some sizeable discounts in the November sales. While plenty of Nintendo Switch Black...
SEGA Enters the Web3 Gaming Scene in Partnership with double.jump.tokyo
Double jump.tokyo is thrilled to announce that we have secured the license from SEGA CORPORATION to develop a blockchain game based on the theme of “Sangokushi” (Three Kingdoms). “In this game, double jump.tokyo plans to use the IP of SEGA CORPORATION, “ SANGOKUSHI TAISEN “ that includes incredible...
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. Then in August, Sony decided to take the unprecedented decision and increased the console’s price in the UK. While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc and digital edition...
FIFA・
Digital Trends
Netflix is building its own internal video game studio in Finland
Netflix has announced that it is building an in-house mobile games studio for Netflix Games in Helsinki, Finland. Amir Rahimi, Netflix’s VP of Games Studios, said in a press release Monday that Finland is the perfect place for Netflix Games to call home, as it is the birthplace of “some of the best game talent in the world,” such as Angry Birds creator Rovio and Next Games. Netflix acquired the latter studio earlier this year.
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
Digital Trends
EA’s Wild Hearts takes a stab at Monster Hunter in February
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Omega Force revealed new details and the debut trailer for Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will release on February 17, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game takes place in the land of Azuma. It has been overrun with...
